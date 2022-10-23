Tennessee grabs No. 3 spot from Michigan; Georgia still No. 1 in latest USA TODAY AFCA Coaches Poll

As expected, this week’s USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll did not feature quite as many changes near the top as a week ago. There is, however, one minor shift in the top five, and a couple of vacancies were created in the top 10.

Georgia retains the No 1 position. The Bulldogs, who were off over the weekend on the eve of their annual showdown with Florida, once again received 43 of 63 first-place votes. Ohio State rolled over Iowa and remains at No. 2, again picking up 17 No. 1 votes.

Tennessee wide receiver Jimmy Holiday (6) runs the ball against the Tennessee-Martin during the second half at Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee switches places with Michigan for the No. 3 spot after moving up one spot. The Volunteers retain their two first-place nods, with the Wolverines hanging on to the last one. Clemson holds steady at No. 5, followed once again by Alabama.

TOP 25: Complete USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

HIGHS AND LOWS: Winners and losers from Week 8 in college football

MISERY INDEX: Miami's first season under Cristobal keeps getting worse

LETTER GRADES: Nepotism sinking Iowa offense leads report card

TCU moves up a spot to No. 7 after yet another come-from-behind victory kept the Horned Frogs unbeaten. Oregon climbs a spot as well to No. 8 following its convincing win against previously unbeaten UCLA. No. 9 Oklahoma State moves back into the top 10, and Wake Forest checks in at 10th just ahead of No. 11 Southern California.

Mississippi and UCLA each drop five positions to No. 12 and 15, respectively, after suffering their first loss of the season. Syracuse slips just two positions to No. 16 after coming up just short at Clemson.

LSU rejoins the poll at No. 21 following its takedown of Ole Miss. South Carolina makes its first appearance of the season in the rankings at No. 25.

Texas and Mississippi State are this week's dropouts after losses.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Coaches Poll: Tennessee passes Michigan at No. 3. Georgia still No. 1