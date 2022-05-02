Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee suspends all 2022 executions for independent review of lethal injections

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee paused all executions in the state through 2022 after granting a temporary reprieve for death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith last month because of "technical oversight" in the lethal injection.

Lee announced the move in a news release early Monday morning, saying the pause will give time for a third-party review and a complete assessment of the lethal injection process.

“I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes,” Lee said. “However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the Tennessee Department of Correction to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed.”

Former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton will oversee the independent review for Tennessee, the release said.

Smith's requests for an intervention ahead of his execution scheduled for April 21 were denied by both Lee and the U.S. Supreme Court. Lee temporarily halted Smith's execution approximately an hour before it was set, citing the "oversight" in the lethal injection preparation.

The review will include an exploration into circumstances that led to testing the lethal injection chemicals for only potency and sterility but not endotoxins ahead of the April 21 execution, clarity of the lethal injection process manual that was last updated in 2018 and adherence to testing policies since the update.

“An investigation by a respected third-party will ensure any operational failures at TDOC are thoroughly addressed,” Lee said. “We will pause scheduled executions through the end of 2022 in order to allow for the review and corrective action to be put in place.”

Federal public defender Kelley Henry released a statement Monday commending Lee's leadership for pausing the executions and launching the review.

"The use of compounded drugs in the context of lethal injection is fraught with risk," Henry said. "The failure to test for endotoxins is a violation of the protocol."

Smith, 72, was slated to die by lethal injection on April 21.

He was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 1989, killings of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, 35, and her sons from another marriage, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.

Death row inmates are given the choice between lethal injection and the electric chair in Tennessee. Lethal injection is the default method.

Lethal injection protocol previously questioned

Few details have been shared on the oversight that led to Smith's temporary reprieve.

Although parts of the state's execution procedures are shielded by law, the secrecy around the presumed error is unusual when compared to delayed executions over the past 20 years.

There is a precedent in Tennessee for reviewing the lethal injection protocol while under a governor’s moratorium.

Although the courts have so far declined to intervene in many of the cases federal public defender Henry and her team have filed over the past few years, she said each one pushed for increased professionalism and integrity in the process.

“Every single time people in my office have raised a problem about the protocol, the state has made adjustments,” Henry said. “All of that is predictable ... It's going to happen again, no matter how many changes that they make to the protocol, because there's already a standard that's supposed to be followed about when these drugs arrive and checks that are supposed to be made, logbooks that are supposed to be entered.

“And if they've made that mistake, they’ll make it again.”

Smith is one of dozens of death row inmates who joined a lawsuit in 2018 arguing lethal injection amounts to state-sanctioned torture by creating the sensations of drowning and burning alive. It’s one of several pushes, including an ongoing federal lawsuit arguing the current protocol is unconstitutional.

Henry said Tennessee is an "outlier" in its methods.

"When you look at the science, you will see that even if it works exactly as intended, it is torture," she said.

Henry also noted that while the state’s budget funnels a significant amount of money into TDOC, reports show Tennessee’s corrections officers are among the lowest paid in the nation. She argued the individuals tasked with carrying out the protocol are undertrained on the highly technical scientific work of storing and preparing the drugs.

“It's just too much to ask a human being,” she said.

The Tennessee Supreme Court will set new dates for the 2022 executions, the release said.

In Texas last week, death row inmate Melissa Lucio, 53, received a stay of execution to allow a court to consider the new evidence presented by Lucio's legal team. The stay of execution came just days after the state executed 78-year-old Carl Wayne Buntion, who had been the state's oldest death row inmate, for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago.

