Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee suspends all 2022 executions for independent review of lethal injections

Rachel Wegner, Mariah Timms and Natalie Neysa Alund, Nashville Tennessean
·4 min read

NASHVILLE – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee paused all executions in the state through 2022 after granting a temporary reprieve for death row inmate Oscar Franklin Smith last month because of "technical oversight" in the lethal injection.

Lee announced the move in a news release early Monday morning, saying the pause will give time for a third-party review and a complete assessment of the lethal injection process.

“I review each death penalty case and believe it is an appropriate punishment for heinous crimes,” Lee said. “However, the death penalty is an extremely serious matter, and I expect the Tennessee Department of Correction to leave no question that procedures are correctly followed.”

What's next for the death penalty?: Melissa Lucio's case deepens questions about capital punishment.

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during the General Motors plant kick off of the the first all electric Cadillac Lyriq at General Motors&#39; plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., Monday, March 21, 2022.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee speaks during the General Motors plant kick off of the the first all electric Cadillac Lyriq at General Motors' plant in Spring Hill, Tenn., Monday, March 21, 2022.

Former U.S. Attorney Ed Stanton will oversee the independent review for Tennessee, the release said.

Smith's requests for an intervention ahead of his execution scheduled for April 21 were denied by both Lee and the U.S. Supreme Court. Lee temporarily halted Smith's execution approximately an hour before it was set, citing the "oversight" in the lethal injection preparation.

The review will include an exploration into circumstances that led to testing the lethal injection chemicals for only potency and sterility but not endotoxins ahead of the April 21 execution, clarity of the lethal injection process manual that was last updated in 2018 and adherence to testing policies since the update.

“An investigation by a respected third-party will ensure any operational failures at TDOC are thoroughly addressed,” Lee said. “We will pause scheduled executions through the end of 2022 in order to allow for the review and corrective action to be put in place.”

Federal public defender Kelley Henry released a statement Monday commending Lee's leadership for pausing the executions and launching the review.

"The use of compounded drugs in the context of lethal injection is fraught with risk," Henry said. "The failure to test for endotoxins is a violation of the protocol."

Smith, 72, was slated to die by lethal injection on April 21.

He was convicted of three counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 1, 1989, killings of his estranged wife, Judith Robirds Smith, 35, and her sons from another marriage, Chad Burnett, 16, and Jason Burnett, 13.

Death row inmates are given the choice between lethal injection and the electric chair in Tennessee. Lethal injection is the default method.

Lethal injection protocol previously questioned

Few details have been shared on the oversight that led to Smith's temporary reprieve.

Although parts of the state's execution procedures are shielded by law, the secrecy around the presumed error is unusual when compared to delayed executions over the past 20 years.

There is a precedent in Tennessee for reviewing the lethal injection protocol while under a governor’s moratorium.

Although the courts have so far declined to intervene in many of the cases federal public defender Henry and her team have filed over the past few years, she said each one pushed for increased professionalism and integrity in the process.

“Every single time people in my office have raised a problem about the protocol, the state has made adjustments,” Henry said. “All of that is predictable ... It's going to happen again, no matter how many changes that they make to the protocol, because there's already a standard that's supposed to be followed about when these drugs arrive and checks that are supposed to be made, logbooks that are supposed to be entered.

“And if they've made that mistake, they’ll make it again.”

Smith is one of dozens of death row inmates who joined a lawsuit in 2018 arguing lethal injection amounts to state-sanctioned torture by creating the sensations of drowning and burning alive. It’s one of several pushes, including an ongoing federal lawsuit arguing the current protocol is unconstitutional.

Henry said Tennessee is an "outlier" in its methods.

"When you look at the science, you will see that even if it works exactly as intended, it is torture," she said.

Henry also noted that while the state’s budget funnels a significant amount of money into TDOC, reports show Tennessee’s corrections officers are among the lowest paid in the nation. She argued the individuals tasked with carrying out the protocol are undertrained on the highly technical scientific work of storing and preparing the drugs.

“It's just too much to ask a human being,” she said.

The Tennessee Supreme Court will set new dates for the 2022 executions, the release said.

In Texas last week, death row inmate Melissa Lucio, 53, received a stay of execution to allow a court to consider the new evidence presented by Lucio's legal team. The stay of execution came just days after the state executed 78-year-old Carl Wayne Buntion, who had been the state's oldest death row inmate, for killing a Houston police officer during a traffic stop nearly 32 years ago.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee governor pauses 2022 executions for lethal injection review

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Sex assault trial set for N.L. lawyer whose identity is shielded by publication ban

    ST. JOHN'S, N.L. — The case of a Newfoundland and Labrador lawyer accused of sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl is set for trial next spring, following an arraignment Monday in provincial Supreme Court. The lawyer is facing four charges of sexual assault and one charge of sexual interference, all involving the same complainant. His identity is shielded by a publication ban, which his defence team hopes will be upheld by the country's highest court. His seven-day trial is scheduled to begin o

  • Kathy Boudin, radical imprisoned in fatal heist, dies at 78

    Kathy Boudin, a former Weather Underground radical who served more than two decades behind bars for her role in a fatal 1981 armored truck robbery and spent the latter part of her life helping people who had been imprisoned, has died at age 78, according to her family. Boudin, who lived in New York City, died of cancer Sunday surrounded by family, including her life partner David Gilbert, who was released from prison last year for his own role in the infamous Brink's armored truck robbery. Boudin had expressed remorse for the robbery, in which a guard and two police officers were killed north of New York City.

  • Kate Spade's secret Mother's Day sale: 11 best gift ideas for mom, starting at $44

    Add these top gift ideas to your cart and save 25%.

  • Police: 2 in biker gangs fatally shot outside Tennessee bar

    Two members of motorcycle gangs were fatally shot during a fight that broke out in the parking lot of a Tennessee bar Friday night, police said. According to Knoxville police, a preliminary investigation determined that a member of the Outlaws Motorcycle Club and a member of the Pagans Motorcycle Club were killed in the shooting outside Hatmaker’s Bar & Grill.

  • Disabled woman’s treatment is another awful Tarrant jail story. Will anyone step up to fix it?

    Kelly Masten is in a hospital bed in a coma after 10 days at the Tarrant County Jail. [Opinion]

  • NHS medic struck off for inhaling laughing gas during operations

    An NHS medic has been struck off after inhaling laughing gas from anaesthetic equipment during operations.

  • Princess Charlotte: Duchess of Cambridge releases new pictures to mark daughter's seventh birthday

    Three new pictures of Princess Charlotte have been released to mark her seventh birthday. Taken by her mother, the Duchess of Cambridge, they show her sitting among bluebells in a cable knit blue jumper that matches the colour of the flowers around her. Kate is a keen amateur photographer, and in 2017 accepted a lifetime honorary membership of the Royal Photographic Society, which recognised her "talent and enthusiasm".

  • Montreal woman offers lifesaving gift to a stranger: Her kidney

    It started with a post on Facebook about a year ago. "I saw a post of someone looking for a kidney. And I said, 'well, maybe I could help.' But I didn't want to give a kidney to someone on my Facebook feed," said Élise Desaulniers. She decided she wanted to give it to anybody who needed it, without even knowing their name. Desaulniers, an author and executive director of the Monreal SPCA, started looking into it and put a call into the Centre hospitalier de l'Université de Montréal (CHUM). She g

  • Roseville mother says 8-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a man who is homeless

    A Roseville mother says her 8-year-old daughter was sexually assaulted by a man who was experiencing homelessness. The incident happened April 24 on the property of the apartment complex the family lives in. For the young girl's privacy, KCRA 3 is keeping her family's identity and residence anonymous and altered the mother's voice in the video version of this story. See more in the video above.

  • Normal Kentucky Derby: Capacity crowd, big hats, mint juleps

    The Kentucky Derby is the next major sporting event to move a step closer to normalcy after two years of upheaval adjusting to COVID-19 restrictions. After fluctuating dates and crowds, Churchill Downs will welcome everybody without restrictions on Saturday, raising hopes of getting back to 150,000 or more beneath the Twin Spires. If attendance and participation around Louisville and other major sporting events such as the Super Bowl, Final Four and Major League Baseball games are any indication, the atmosphere for the first jewel in horse racing’s Triple Crown should have a pre-pandemic feel, though masks are optional.

  • 2022 NHL playoffs: First-round schedule, previews, where to watch

    Some electric matchups highlight the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs, including Leafs vs. Lightning, Penguins vs. Rangers, and Avalanche vs. Predators.

  • Nick Nurse on Lakers rumours, title aspirations

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse addresses the rumour of the LA Lakers aiming to poach him from the Toronto Raptors and how important winning another title is to him. Full availability is on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • NHL playoffs betting guide: Blues vs. Wild

    Justin Cuthbert breaks down the first-round matchup between the St. Louis Blues and Minnesota Wild.

  • Canada's Bianca Andreescu scores emphatic 2nd-round win at Madrid Open

    Bianca Andreescu of Canada advanced to the third round of the Madrid Open with a victory against American Danielle Collins on Sunday. Andreescu, playing in her second tournament after a months-long absence, made quick work of the sixth-seeded American, taking a a 6-1, 6-1 win. The 21-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., will next face the winner of the match between Jessica Pegula of the U.S. and Kaia Kanepi of Estonia. WATCH | Andreescu cruises into 3rd round in Madrid: Leylah Annie Fernandez, of L

  • Coyotes find glimmers of hope after rebuilding season

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes knew it would be a difficult season after jettisoning players and contracts for future draft picks. Goals were hard to come by, hard to stop at the other end and losses piled up, often in stretches of five or more in a row. The rebuilding led to one of the franchise's worst seasons since relocating from Winnipeg to the Valley of the Sun, but there were just enough bright spots to believe a solid foundation has been set for the future. “Obviously, it’s a

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • JMU cancels rest of softball season after player's suicide

    HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — James Madison has canceled the remainder of its softball season as the school tries to cope with the suicide of one of its star players last week. Lauren Bernett, a sophomore catcher and cleanup hitter for the Dukes, died April 25 following a stellar weekend series against Drexel, for which she was named the Colonial Athletic Association's player of the week. The Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia ruled the death a suicide. “This was an extremely diffi

  • Gallant has Rangers headed to playoffs in first season

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Rangers pointed to Gerard Gallant’s success as a head coach when he was hired last June to take over a team that was struggling to develop an identity during a three-year rebuilding effort. The veteran coach previously led Florida to the Atlantic Division title in 2016, Vegas to the Pacific Division title and the Stanley Cup Final in its inaugural season in 2018, and guided Canada from an 0-3 start to the gold medal at the world championships last year. Gallant has c

  • NHL playoffs preview: Capitals walk through gates of hell to meet Panthers

    Florida has been the most prolific and attack-minded team in the NHL this season. Will that style translate versus the Capitals?

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the