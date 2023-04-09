Tennessee GOP wanted Justin Jones and Justin Pearson to assimilate. That wasn't going to happen.

On Thursday, almost every Tennessee House Republican voted to expel two young progressive Democratic Black men: Justin Jones and Justin Pearson.

The precedent they set was clear and simple: if you don't fall in line, we will oust you. But for Black Tennesseans, this is an issue we face every day. "Do I wear my bright clothes and stand out?" "Do I voice my opinion at work and seem insubordinate?" "Do I leave my hair in an Afro knowing that people will make sly comments and ask to touch it?"

The scene on the House floor was saddening because it reminds us Black Tennesseans that no matter what our contributions are to the state, our light is just a little too bright.

Jones and Rep. Sabi Kumar, R-Springfield, shared a heated exchange that set the tone for the rest of the night.

"You look at everything through the lens of race," Rep. Kumar said to Jones. "You should join the House, become one of us...make the transformation to be a representative."

"The statement and recommendation of Representative Kumar was that I would not be up for expulsion if I just assimilated, if I just conformed, If I just confined myself as he has done to be accepted by this body," Jones said in response.

In that exchange, I saw a disconnect between Kumar, a man who saw Jones' activism as a hobby that merely got his foot in the door. In actuality, that drive is an integral part of who he is.

Tennessee expels lawmakers: Tennessee Republicans expel two Black Democratic lawmakers. Great news for guns!

Former Tennessee governors: We're a Democrat and a Republican. Here's how both parties can start on gun reform – together.

The two Justins are activists at heart

Jones' first experience at the state Capitol was not during a field trip, but rather being hoisted by his peers to place a black cloth over the Nathan Bedford Forrest bust. He took on the spirit of "good trouble," cultivated by the late civil rights icon Congressman John Lewis, and it led to a 50-plus day protest at what he dubbed "Ida B. Wells" plaza.

Story continues

Later, during Pearson's hearing, Rep. Andrew Farmer, R-Sevierville, called the former representatives’ involvement in the March 30 protest that got him in hot water a "temper tantrum."

Justin Pearson, right, and Justin Jones meet with supporters at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., following moves to expel them from the House of Representatives on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Jones and Pearson were expelled while Gloria Johnson retained her seat.

House Majority leader William Lamberth, R-Portland, complimented Pearson's passion and zealousness, even saying how similar they were. So, then what is the difference that led an entire party to believe that he is not worthy to be in the House?

Frankly, this body showed that they are frightened by the unapologetic actions of Black men, two voices that were different and louder than theirs.

Opinion alerts: Get columns from your favorite columnists + expert analysis on top issues, delivered straight to your device through the USA TODAY app. Don't have the app? Download it for free from your app store.

They will be back as who they are

Keeping Jones and Pearson in the House had the potential to be a moment for growth, affirming that no matter what you believe and how you display your values, you have the right to representation in the House. Because whether or not the GOP likes it, there are more young passionate people who use activism as a platform for their political careers and will use it as a means of communication.

After Pearson's hearing and the vote to expel him, he walked out to the lobby, singing a gospel song and joined young protesters staging a "die-in," going right back to his roots as an environmental justice activist in Memphis.

Justin Pearson, Justin Jones and Gloria Johnson speak at the State Capitol in Nashville, Tenn., following moves to expel the three of them from the House of Representatives on Thursday, April 6, 2023. Jones and Pearson were expelled while Johnson retained her seat.

And may we be reminded of what got us here: the disease of gun violence. Six people were taken from this world only two weeks ago during the Covenant School shooting. Jones and Pearson used their light to highlight this issue, but their colleagues turned them away rather than addressing the actual issue.

But these two young and intelligent forces will be back in the House as early as Monday.

The GOP lawmakers don't plan to change who they are, but they better be prepared for the two Justins not to change either.

LeBron Hill is an opinion columnist for the USA TODAY Network Tennessee and the curator of the Black Tennessee Voices newsletter and Instagram account. Contact him at LHill@gannett.com. Find him on Twitter at @hill_bron or Instagram at @antioniohill12.

You can read diverse opinions from our Board of Contributors and other writers on the Opinion front page, on Twitter @usatodayopinion and in our daily Opinion newsletter. To respond to a column, submit a comment to letters@usatoday.com.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessee GOP will never make Justin Jones, Justin Pearson assimilate