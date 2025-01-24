Tennessee coach Kim Caldwell not with Lady Vols after giving birth to son

AUSTIN, Texas – Lady Vols basketball coach Kim Caldwell is not with the team for Tennessee's road matchup with Texas on Thursday, UT announced.

Caldwell, who gave birth to her son, did not travel with the team and will not coach the No. 17 Lady Vols (15-3, 3-3 SEC) against the No. 7 Longhorns (18-2, 4-1) at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on Thursday (8 p.m. ET, ESPN).

Tennessee announced an hour before tipoff that Caldwell and her husband, Justin, were proud parents of Conor Scott Caldwell. Both Caldwell and Conor are "doing well," according to the statement.

Assistant coach Jenna Burdette will be taking over head coaching duties Thursday. This is the first game Caldwell has missed due to her pregnancy. She coached Tennessee in its loss at Vanderbilt on Sunday.

Caldwell, 36, announced her pregnancy in September and has navigated her first season as Lady Vols coach pregnant with her first child. Caldwell's husband, Justin, is the player development coordinator for Tennessee men's basketball.

Jenna Burdette coaching Lady Vols at Texas with Kim Caldwell not in Austin

Burdette has spent the most time with Caldwell of anyone on her Lady Vols staff. Burdette was Caldwell's assistant coach at Glenville State (2018-20) and Marshall (2023-24). Caldwell's teams have swept their conference titles all three seasons Burdette was on her staff.

Glenville State went 56-8 and won the MEC regular-season and tournament championships both seasons Burdette was there.

Burdette was Caldwell's associate head coach their one season at Marshall, and they led the Herd to a 26-7 record and both the regular-season and Sun Belt Tournament championships. Marshall earned its second-ever NCAA Tournament berth and first appearance since 1997.

Caldwell hired Burdette on her Lady Vols staff in April.

