Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson suspended after arrest for domestic assault

Update: Monday, Aug. 26 - 9:35 a.m. ET

Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Monday morning that CB Bryce Thompson has been suspended indefinitely by the program. Thompson was arrested for domestic assault on Saturday night.

“We hold our student-athletes to a high standard. The safety of all students is our first priority here at Tennessee,” Pruitt said in a statement.

Original story - Sunday, Aug. 25 - 10:50 a.m. ET

Tennessee sophomore cornerback Bryce Thompson was arrested on Saturday night on a charge of domestic assault.

According to reporting from the Knoxville News Sentinel, Thompson had to be separated from a woman after getting in an argument around 8 p.m. on UT's campus and was jailed overnight after the arrest. Campus police said that he was “extremely upset and agitated” when they confronted him.

Multiple people told police that Thompson had threatened to “shoot up the school,” and he had also told the woman that he would “slap the (expletive) out of you,” according to an arrest warrant.

As reported by a local ABC station, Thompson told police that he had been in a relationship with the woman for four years. She said that the argument stemmed from her finding another woman's fake eyelashes in his room.

Beyond the threats, police also found that a nearby wall had been damaged when a metal gate became unhinged. Thompson reportedly said the gate broke “as he tried to pull it upwards” after initially telling police that he fell into it.

The University of Tennessee released a statement acknowledging the incident but has not made a decision as far as whether or not to suspend him. Thompson was a key contributor last season, starting 10 games and earning freshman All-America honors. He led the team with three interceptions and seven pass breakups, adding four tackles for a loss and a forced fumble.

Tennessee opens its season on Aug. 31 with a home game against Georgia State. It opens its SEC slate against Florida at The Swamp on Sept. 21.

