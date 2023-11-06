Tennessean and USA Today Network appoint inaugural Taylor Swift reporter

Veteran journalist Bryan West emerged as the standout choice from a pool of hundreds of applicants in a nationwide quest to become The Tennessean and USA TODAY Network’s dedicated Taylor Swift reporter.

On Monday, West, 35, joins The Tennessean’s award-winning music team in a role for which he said he's been preparing for years. His foundation includes professional accomplishments as a two-time Emmy winning TV producer and a winner of the Alfred I. duPont-Columbia University Award for investigative work, among other accolades.

He is also a passionate Swiftie and wears his fandom proudly.

Bryan West, Taylor Swift reporter at The Tennessean and USA Today Network

“I have been a fan-slash-expert of Taylor even when she was canceled during Reputation,” West said. “It almost feels like all the roads I’ve been on are merging for this position.”

Gannett, parent company to USA TODAY, The Tennessean and hundreds of other titles, announced plans in recent weeks to add reporting positions covering Swift and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, as the country's largest network of newspapers and news sites moves to further innovate and expand its digital audience.

West will explore Swift's influence on music, business and social issues, while also chronicling the latest news from the superstar's tour stops, her album releases and all the Easter eggs she drops along the way.

"Taylor Swift is a singular cultural force who is shaping our world in arguably unprecedented fashion,” said Michael A. Anastasi, Gannett’s vice president of local news and the Editor of The Tennessean. “Chronicling her story, her impact, her influence takes unique expertise and experience and we’re confident Bryan is the right journalist for this moment."

West, who has spent years as a writer and on-air personality, uncovered a deeper affinity for Swift’s music during his recovery after struggles with depression and alcohol addiction — a battle he shares openly in hopes of inspiring others.

He has been sober since 2018.

“The past five years have taught me so many valuable lessons, like always clean your side of the street — which is a Taylor lyric, but it’s from the sober community,” West said. “I learned to take things one day at a time.”

West said he’s ready to bring a fresh perspective to the world of music reporting, blending his journalistic and life experience with genuine enthusiasm for Swift’s artistry.

Although based in Nashville, West's work will be shared across the entire USA TODAY Network — more than 200 local websites and newspapers across 43 states, across social media platforms, in video, in newsletters, podcasts and of course USA TODAY itself.

“I think this job is to highlight her global and societal impact,” he said. “She keeps breaking her own records.”

Follow Bryan on social, find him on Instagram, TikTok and X as @BryanWestTV.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Tennessean, USA Today Network appoint inaugural Taylor Swift reporter