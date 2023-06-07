Tennesee’s Ovince Saint Preux meets Ion Cutelaba at UFC Fight Night expected for Nashville

It’ll be a homecoming for a longtime UFC fighter Ovince Saint Preux when he steps into the cage for his bout.

At a UFC Fight Night event Aug. 5, expected to take place in Nashville, Tenn., Saint Preux (26-17 MMA, 14-12 UFC) will return for his 26th promotional appearance when he takes on Ion Cutelaba (17-9-1 MMA, 6-8-1 UFC) in a light heavyweight bout.

Two people with knowledge of the booking recently informed MMA Junkie of the matchup but asked to remain anonymous as the promotion has yet to make an official announcement.

Saint Preux, 40, looks to get back in the win column in his home state. Training out of Knoxville, Tenn., Saint Preux played football at University of Tennessee prior to his MMA career. Saint Preux has twice competed under the UFC banner in his home state with split results.

“OSP” most recently competed in February when he was finished with strikes in 49 seconds by Philipe Lins. The defeat was his fourth in six outings.

Cutelaba, 29, snapped a three-fight skid in April when he spoiled the light heavyweight debut of Tanner Boser in Kansas City, Mo. In 2:04, Cutelaba finished Boser with strikes.

With the addition, the UFC Fight Night lineup for Aug. 5 includes:

Tatiana Suarez vs. Virna Jandiroba

Asu Almabaev vs. Ode Osbourne

Jake Hadley vs. Tagir Ulanbekov

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Kyler Phillips

Damon Jackson vs. Billy Quarantillo

Tanner Boser vs. Aleksa Camur

Dustin Jacoby vs. Kennedy Nzechukwu

Ignacio Bahamondes vs. Ludovit Klein

Ion Cutelaba vs. Ovince Saint Preux

