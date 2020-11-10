A tenner a day might encourage people to go back to offices

The government’s guidance is still work from home if you can. But, for bosses that want to get staff back into headquarters once the latest lockdown lifts and remote working guidance changes, they should read the results of a survey published this week.

The findings suggest if companies want to hear noise again and have a buzzing office, they may want to consider giving employees a cash incentive.

The poll* of 4373 UK office workers revealed 31% would be willing to accept an extra £10 or less per day to return to offices (an additional £2,540 per year per employee). A further 37% would accept between £20 and £30 additional pay per day.

Bean counters would likely argue that people shouldn’t be rewarded for doing what they were already doing pre-Covid. But, the truth is that the work environment has changed in the office.

People do feel relieved and grateful to have job security in a turbulent 2020. However, those who are back may feel hard done by financially compared to colleagues that are WFH. Plus people WFH get extra time in bed versus those that have to get up early to ride into say Covent Garden from Cockfosters.

Commuters have to pay for transport, people working remotely don’t. Office workers can bring in packed lunches, but they are less appealing than the meals you can make in your own kitchen. If you do treat yourself to lunch out it may cost more in central London compared to the café at the top of your road. Those back in the office may feel they have the same outgoings as they did before the coronavirus outbreak, but they may also believe staff doing their jobs in their front rooms are actually saving money.

Those WFH could claim their household bills have gone up due to all the extra electricity being used during the day, but they can avoid getting on public transport. The thought of getting the tube or bus in feels unappealing right now.

Even when a vaccine is secured and people feel safer travelling in, most employers recognise they will need to embrace some form of flexible working in the future. Many people have proved they can do their jobs well from home, and staff will be looking for a mix of office and remote working.

People should welcome having work, but a tenner would definitely be an incentive to get some workers back in during the quiet period that will still be going on into 2021.

* Locatee, which provides landlords with data on occupancy, commissioned the YouGov research in October and there were 4373 respondents.

