Tennent's brewer says deposit return scheme change threatens jobs

Tennent's

The drinks firm behind Tennent's lager has said the removal of glass from the deposit return scheme would put jobs and investment in Scotland at risk.

C&C Group has written to the first minister expressing "serious concerns" about the UK government's decision that any scheme must exclude glass.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The brewer says that would put Tennent's - typically sold in cans - at a significant competitive disadvantage.

The UK government argues that it has reacted to industry concerns.

First Minister Humza Yousaf said the decision could have a "disproportionate" impact on Scottish businesses.

C&C Group says that the move to exclude glass adds to its concerns with the Scottish government's plans.

The brewer adds that this has left it with "no alternative" but to "actively seek and support a UK-wide scheme".

The British Soft Drinks Association, which represents brands including Irn Bru makers AG Barr, has also called for a UK-wide approach.

In a statement, it said that "surely the only viable option now is for all stakeholders to commit to launching DRS across the UK on the same timeframe".

reverse vending machine

The Scottish government is considering whether or not to proceed with a Scotland-only scheme in March next year. Its decision is expected early next week.

To allow the scheme to operate effectively, ministers sought a full exemption from the rules of the UK internal market act.

UK ministers have granted a partial exemption - on condition that the Scottish scheme excludes glass and matches plans for deposit return in other parts of the UK.

In effect, the Scottish government is being permitted to pilot what should eventually become a UK-wide approach, rather than proceeding with its own distinctive proposals.

Scottish ministers have accused the UK of "deliberate sabotage" and interference in devolved decision-making.

First Minister Humza Yousaf has criticised the UK government's actions

The UK government insists that it is responding to the concerns of business and avoiding unnecessary costs and complexity.

Mr Yousaf told the BBC that the UK government had effectively said it was "their way or the highway".

"The problem with their way is that it could have a disproportionate impact on Scottish businesses - iconic brands like Irn Bru, like Tennent's," said the first minister.

"They could be disproportionately impacted because of the UK government's actions.

"So we've got to take a choice. Do we do that, or I'm afraid do we not have a scheme because it simply will not be viable without punishing Scottish business. And that's a very stark decision and choice we have to come to."