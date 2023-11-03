Tennant (NYSE:TNC) Will Pay A Larger Dividend Than Last Year At $0.28

Tennant Company's (NYSE:TNC) dividend will be increasing from last year's payment of the same period to $0.28 on 15th of December. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.4%, which is below the industry average.

Tennant's Earnings Easily Cover The Distributions

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. However, Tennant's earnings easily cover the dividend. This means that most of what the business earns is being used to help it grow.

Looking forward, earnings per share is forecast to rise by 15.9% over the next year. If the dividend continues on this path, the payout ratio could be 18% by next year, which we think can be pretty sustainable going forward.

Tennant Has A Solid Track Record

The company has a sustained record of paying dividends with very little fluctuation. Since 2013, the dividend has gone from $0.72 total annually to $1.12. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 4.5% a year over that time. Dividends have grown relatively slowly, which is not great, but some investors may value the relative consistency of the dividend.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors who have held shares in the company for the past few years will be happy with the dividend income they have received. Tennant has impressed us by growing EPS at 34% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like Tennant's Dividend

Overall, we think this could be an attractive income stock, and it is only getting better by paying a higher dividend this year. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. Companies that are growing earnings tend to be the best dividend stocks over the long term. See what the 3 analysts we track are forecasting for Tennant for free with public analyst estimates for the company. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

