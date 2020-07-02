New posters and images for 'Tenet' land

(L-r) JACK CUTMORE-SCOTT, JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON and ROBERT PATTINSON in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action epic "TENET," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Warner Bros.)

Two new posters and a handful of new images for Christopher Nolan’s Tenet have landed online.

Our favourite of the newly released pictures (above) shows John David Washington as The Protagonist, carrying a cup of tea, while strolling through an art storage facility closely followed by Jack Cutmore-Scott and Robert Pattinson.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Others show Sir Kenneth Branagh’s shady Russian oligarch terrorising his estranged wife played by Elizabeth Debicki, a huge explosion previously seen in the film’s IMAX preview, and Christopher Nolan directing on set, presumably telling the crew where to hide the chairs.

(L-r) ELIZABETH DEBICKI and KENNETH BRANAGH in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action epic "TENET," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Warner Bros.)

(L-r) JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON and RICH CERAULO KO in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action epic "TENET," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Warner Bros.)

(L-r) JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON and director/writer/producer CHRISTOPHER NOLAN on the set of Warner Bros. Pictures’ action epic "TENET," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Warner Bros.)

JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action epic "TENET," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Warner Bros.)

ROBERT PATTINSON in Warner Bros. Pictures’ action epic "TENET," a Warner Bros. Pictures release. (Warner Bros.)

The new posters show an updated release date of August, following the film’s recent delays from 17 July, then 31 July, then 12 August. With cinemas still closed across the globe, and many American states struggling with new coronavirus spikes, Warner Bros. pushed back the release date of Nolan’s new thriller.

Read more: Vue delays reopening after Tenet delay

Reports suggest that 80% of the world’s cinema screens need to be open before the studio will consider releasing the film. That translates to around 33,500 screens in all across the globe being back up and running.

UK cinemas have responded to the delay, with Cineworld and Vue both postponing their reopening dates in England to 31 July.

A new poster for Christopher Nolan's Tenet, featuring Jihn David Washington. (Warner Bros.)

By opting for August rather than an actual date, it gives the studio wiggle room should it need to push back the release date even further, which becomes increasingly likely every day.

Deadline reports that the film could slip back to September, with Warner Bros. mulling a possible delay to The Conjuring 3 from 11 September to 4 June, 2021 to make way for the Nolan film.

A new poster for Christopher Nolan's Tenet, featuring Jihn David Washington. (Warner Bros.)

Tenet’s plot remains largely under wraps. Set in the world of international espionage, it is set to be one of the biggest films of the year and boasts a star-studded cast including John David Washington, Robert Pattinson and Nolan regular Sir Michael Caine.

Tenet is currently slated for global release on 12 August.