‘Tenet’ Triumphs With $53M Worldwide Launch From 40 Offshore Markets & Canada – International Box Office

SUNDAY UPDATE, Refresh for latest…: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has surged to a $53M opening at the worldwide box office which includes 40 overseas markets and Canada. The numbers are a triumph on the highly-anticipated Warner Bros title which bows in the U.S., China and other markets this coming week.

The numbers are better than pre-weekend projections, which were already difficult to call given this is the first major Hollywood movie to release in the pandemic era — amid an unstable landscape that features capacity restrictions and coronavirus spikes in some areas.

As we began to glean over the weekend, and as we wrote on Saturday, momentum was building towards a bow at $40M+, so this is an encouraging and promising debut, particularly for a director whose films tend to leg out. Suffice to say, there is joy in Burbank today, as well as for other studios and exhibition in general who were all on Tenet-erhooks leading into this release — it’s a positive sign for the theatrical business.

Toby Emmerich, Chairman, Warner Bros. Pictures Group, said, “We are off to a fantastic start internationally and couldn’t be more pleased. Christopher Nolan has once again delivered an event worthy motion picture that demands to be seen on the big screen, and we are thrilled that audiences across the globe are getting the opportunity to see Tenet. Thank you to our exhibition partners for their tireless efforts in reopening their cinemas in a safe and socially-distanced way. Given the unprecedented circumstances of this global release we know we’re running a marathon, not a sprint, and look forward to long playability for this film globally for many weeks to come.”

PREVIOUS, SATURDAY UPDATE: Now with four days of play under its belt during initial overseas rollout, Christopher Nolan’s Tenet could be looking at a Wednesday-Sunday opening of $40M+. Warner Bros continues to keep a tight lid on international box office numbers, but we have been able to glean insight from certain markets which pushes the start closer to where some bullish industry sources saw the picture heading before the debut last week.

In total this session, there are 40 offshore markets playing what has been the most highly anticipated film on the part of exhibition and audiences alike around the globe during the COVID-era reopening process (we are not including Canada which also launched this weekend as those figures will roll up into domestic).

The Korea cume through Saturday is $4.13M per Kobiz. That includes last weekend’s previews and a Saturday of $1.19M on 2,216 screens. This is a 58% increase from Friday, but is lower than the F-S jump of some big recent local titles. That leads us to revise the market opening projection to around $5M. This is not a blight on the mind-bending Tenet, rather, given a spike in coronavirus cases, Korea has seen an overall slowdown in moviegoing. Tenet nevertheless is dominating at a 79% share of the total box office.

The European majors where Nolan’s John David Washington/Robert Pattinson/Elizabeth Debicki-starrer has opened this weekend are expected to be strong — though of course there is the codicil that cinemas are operating under capacity restrictions. We hear the UK is leading all play, a natural occurence given the affinity for the filmmaker there (and Italy did $1.2M through Friday — 122% bigger in three days than the full previous frame’s Top 10 titles). Still, without the COVID resurgence, Korea might have been the top market coming out of this frame. Australia is also understood to be doing encouraging numbers after early previews last weekend. And, as we suggested in the preview, Taiwan could be a zone to pop.

As markets around the world grapple with reopening/sanitary procedures and a trepidatious public, Tenet’s performance gets an asterisk — as will many upcoming movies. But a potential $40M+ bow, whether it lands slightly below or above, is good news.

We’ll have a full update on Sunday.

PREVIOUS, THURSDAY: Christopher Nolan’s Tenet has begun its offshore rollout, and while Warner Bros is keeping a tight lid on grosses until fully reporting Sunday, some international box office information is available on the highly-anticipated title.

In Korea, one of the key plays on Tenet, the Wednesday opening day was a little over $827K from 2,228 screens. The John David Washington/Robert Pattinson/Elizabeth Debicki-starrer dominated the market at a 79% share according to Kobiz. Thursday added another $596K on 2,179 for a 28% drop which is about the average Wednesday-Thursday decrease for major recent releases, and the numbers should rise again on Friday. The cume through two days is $1.42M. Factoring in previews that took place last weekend, the total is $2.14M so far, portending a debut around $6M-$7M (including previews) if it follows the trend of big recent titles — and if the market situation remains stable.