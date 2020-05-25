Tenet star John David Washington quizzed the film's creator Christopher Nolan every day to understand the script

Photo credit: Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SBIFF

John David Washington admits he quizzed Tenet director Christopher Nolan "every day" on the blockbuster's script.

Nolan has risen to the very top of Hollywood with his big-budget cerebral movies – including Inception, Interstellar and The Dark Knight trilogy – and it certainly looks like this summer's Tenet will be up there with his most mind-boggling output.

"Every day I had questions for [Nolan]. But he was very gracious, and he answered them very calmly and patiently," revealed Washington during a chat with Geoff Keighley (via ComicBook).

"It was important that the actors could track the story correctly, so we could tell it the best way we could, and he was very patient with us. I say that very politely."

The BlacKkKlansman breakout star went on to add: "Really, it's interesting, because there are just little nuggets of information and just breadcrumbs of information about the movie that I'm surprised [Nolan] was willing to reveal. And I love that he did."

As for the movie's official synopsis, don't expect any help from the makers.

It reads: "Armed with only one word – Tenet – and fighting for the survival of the entire world, the Protagonist journeys through a twilight world of international espionage on a mission that will unfold in something beyond real time. Not time travel. Inversion." Interesting...

Tenet is set to arrive in UK and US cinemas on July 17, 2020.



