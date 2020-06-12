Tenet release date: When can we expect Christopher Nolan's new movie in cinemas?

Tenet release date

The Tenet release date is closing in. July 17 has suddenly crept up on us and, as the debate surrounding cinemas re-opening starts to intensify, the Christopher Nolan blockbuster has suddenly found itself weighed down with the hopes of an industry.

So, will it remain in its mid-July slot? Below, we’ll run through all the recent developments surrounding the Tenet release date including why – whisper it – a delay is looking less likely than ever.

Update: Warner Bros. and Christopher Nolan reportedly "optimistic" of meeting the Tenet release date and AMC cinemas set to re-open

We've been given the biggest indicator yet that Tenet is sticking to its guns and releasing on July 17.

Deadline is reporting that Cinemark CEO Mark Zoradi had some reassuring news during a recent conference call.

"We’ve been in close contact with Warner Bros. and they remain optimistic and positive as well as Christopher Nolan about the July 17 opening," Zoradi said.

Of course, that's what they would say, right? Maybe not. As the date nears ever closer, cinema chains have to start prepping and planning for big releases, including AMC (who also owns UK chain Odeon) starting back up again from July. With just weeks away and no news of a delay, it appears that Tenet releasing as planned.

Tenet release date: still July 17 (for now)

So, the basics: as of writing, Tenet is due out on July 17. That hasn’t changed since it was first announced. What has changed, however, is the very deliberate wording attached to marketing materials, such as the new trailer, as well as posters.

Instead of drawing attention to the Tenet release date of July 17, now it’s simply "Coming to theaters". Curiously, the official Tenet website still makes pointed reference to its July window.

So, July 17? An indefinite time in the future? Which is it? The one certainty is that it’s coming to theaters, not on-demand. For a more official point-of-view for the release date, it’s worth referring back to Warner Bros and, specifically, its CEO's comment on when it wants to release Tenet.

“We are committed to – and are excited about – releasing Tenet in theaters this summer or whenever theaters reopen,” Ann Sarnoff said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter in April.

But plans change, as does the ever-fluid situation surrounding the coronavirus outbreak. A recent report from Deadline suggests that Tenet will only meet its target if 80% of the world’s theaters are open. Not an impossibility – the UK is set to re-open its screens on July 4, for example – but the reliance on the US market, where the virus has hit hard, could scupper those plans.

Things, then, are still very much up in the air. Much like the movie itself, Tenet’s future timeline is in flux. As of writing, it’s still coming our way on July 17 – but a later summer release window or a further delay isn’t out of the question.