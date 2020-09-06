‘Tenet’ Grosses $20.2 Million Domestic, but Warners Says There’s ‘No Context’

“Tenet” will gross $20.2 million domestic through Labor Day, per Warner Bros. That number does not represent only the weekend; it reflects the entire engagement, including 13 days in Canada (where multiple sources tell IndieWire it may have grossed $2.6 million its first weekend, unconfirmed by the studio) and eight days in the U.S.

In a statement to the press, the studio asks that reaction be placed in this light:

Domestically, while our results show positive like-for-like theater indicators compared to previous films such as “Dunkirk,” there is literally no context in which to compare the results of a film opening during a pandemic with any other circumstance. We are in unprecedented territory, so any comparisons to the pre-COVID world would be inequitable and baseless.

Operation Christopher Nolan to the Rescue achieved its most important goal. It played in 2,810 theaters in the U.S. and Canada. Without specific daily or weekly numbers, and adding Labor Day, we are left to speculate what this means.

Warners also revealed new international numbers, with China and Russia the major new openers this week. The total worldwide through Sunday is $126 million (double the first weekend, with three major territories added since), with an estimate of $146 million through Monday.

China led the way, with a quite decent $30 million; it’s the best opening of a Nolan film there. (Though the first weekend of “Interstellar” is not available, its first full week was $42 million). This number, though not massive for the country, is probably the most encouraging figure seen so far for the film.

Given all the barriers, $146 million is also positive. The film was never going to gross anything close to its potential under COVID-19 conditions. It’s still early, and as holdovers amass in coming weeks will give us a better sense of where it will land.

Our initial, very broad range of total estimates ranged from $250 million to $600 million worldwide; these numbers suggest it should pass $300 million. That itself would be a victory, though to achieve profit ($205 million production cost, easily at least half of that in marketing expense) would mean the film would need a huge post-theatrical afterlife to get into profit.

For holdovers, three countries reported second-weekend drops from their initial Friday-Sunday. However, these opened earlier in the week, so they are not a true tell. In any event, Germany, France, and the U.K. all grossed in the $2.8 million – $2.9 million range, with respective drops of 24, 53, and 35 percent. Respectable, but it doesn’t reflect a resurgence.

Again, that is far less the central point than helping get theaters back on their feet. It is appropriate for Warner Bros. to celebrate this, as is the request that analysis not rush to judgment. However, that also means avoiding an assumption of the best possible view. There are ways to estimate the three-day number, excluding the grosses before Friday and Labor Day; the challenge is to fairly describe what that means.

We do know this: Sources suggested last week that $20 million would be considered a good opening weekend. On that count, it fell short.

The last-minute rush of theater reopenings in New Jersey, Maryland, and San Diego County (itself more populated than 17 states) likely was prompted in part by a perceived major release. Whatever the reaction to the gross, Warners’ leadership in taking this risk (further emphasized by Disney taking “Mulan” to very Premium VOD at the same time) was critical to theaters‘ rebound potential. Around 70 percent of Canada and the U.S. are open. In the U.S. alone, 65 percent of the theaters are now open, with multiple areas (including most of California and New York) still closed.

Otherwise, It’s Labor Day weekend, the doormat of holidays for theatrical release. Normally, it’s the last hurrah for vacations and outdoor activity. Football is front and center; beyond that, schools starts in earnest and it’s often the lowest-grossing month of the year. Not a time to release top films.

That said, the Friday-Sunday of last year provided $91 million in domestic gross. This year, with “Tenet” included, it looks like the amount will be around $18 million-$22 million. As a head-to-head comparison that’s misleading at best, but it still represents a problem.

