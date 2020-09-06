‘Tenet’: How I Drove Four Hours To The Nearest AMC Theatre Open In California & Returned To The Movies During The Pandemic

When I was a kid growing up in Brattleboro, VT, I had to wait months for a big Hollywood movie to come to town.

One of the big year-end holiday movies of 1980 was Paramount’s Robin Williams pic Popeye, but it didn’t come to my town’s Art-Deco historical landmark theater, the Latchis until Easter weekend.

This weekend, the Latchis Theater in Brattleboro, which caters to a population of 12K, had Warner Bros.’ Christopher Nolan’s Tenet first, before Hollywood, the movie capital of the world. Such was the nature of big Hollywood films of the 1970s and early 1980s: They’d open NYC, LA and big city markets, and gradually make their way to the sticks. Now, we’re living in an era where that entire distribution process is being completely rewritten by the pandemic.

With Los Angeles’ cinemas still closed due to the pandemic with no immediate sign of re-opening (insiders hope that it’s by the end of the month), there was no way I was going to wait until Easter (again) to see Tenet. And so in a fit of sheer audaciousness at a time when we should all still be staying at home since there’s not a vaccine, I told my wife and two teenage boys that we were headed to the nearest place to see Tenet this weekend where theaters opened: San Diego, CA.

During the trip down on Friday night, I kept thinking this was such a crazy thing to do, quite frankly on the level of Clark Griswold or Gomez Addams. My wife opted to skip 3-hours of Nolan’s Byzantine hijinks, however the boys, were game-on. Since mid-March, we had essentially stayed at our home, 30 minutes north of Los Angles, with an occasional trip to Santa Monica Seafood during the pandemic.

It wasn’t attending a movie theater that scared me so much, as going to a whole other city all-together, the Comic-Con mecca of San Diego on a Labor Day weekend. Given the last minute nature of the trip, San Diego enclaves, La Jolla and Carlsbad, both had sold-out hotels, but oddly enough, the Gas Lamp district did not. Arriving into the city on Friday night, it was party central in action, a vibe that only heightened with booming music into Saturday. Restaurants were open for dine-in. This part of California was alive during the quarantine.

Aside from my want-to-see of Tenet, my other intent was to see what moviegoing was like at the No. 1 exhibitor in the world, AMC, which had implemented several safety protocols, to the extent of being sponsored by Clorox. In no way, did I want indulge you with the same old-same old ‘Hey, this was the first movie I’ve seen since Invisible Man back in February and here’s what it felt like to wear a face mask for three hours and use a paperless ticket.’

I chose, largely based on hotel availability at the last minute during the holiday weekend, to see Tenet at San Diego’s AMC Fashion Valley mall, an upscale outdoor shopping area akin to the Century City, CA mall with shops like Cartier, Chanel, Fendi, Gucci, etc. The cinema did not have Imax, but was an 18-plex with its largest auditorium being 161, and the others ranging in size from ~80-100+ seats. As many distribution and exhibition sources said for months, Warners would get the pick of all screens as they’re the one big gun out there, and Tenet was playing on nine of those 18 screens. Three had Disney’s New Mutants, the other three Solstice Studios’ Unhinged, and the other three screens had Peninsula, Words on Bathroom Walls, and The Personal History of David Copperfield. The Chadwick Boseman movie 42 was the only catalog title in rotation. So, a multiplex with all new product during the pandemic; that’s great. In total, Tenet was showing 19 times during the course of the day with a showtime essentially every half hour between 1pm and 10pm.

While some AMC locations, such as in Arizona, had ten days to open after receiving the local-greenlight, AMC Fashion Valley had four days after San Diego gave the go-ahead. Still, it’s a been a project long in the works: Key staff had returned as early as late June to ensure that all working parts of the theater, from projectors to sinks, were working.

Foot traffic wise, the outside mall was packed, and the multiplex was receiving some of that spillover as families and groups of people made their way to the cinema for a 5pm or 6pm showtime, taking refuge from the humid 93-degree weather outside. The staff was upbeat, and happy to be back at work as Tenet showtimes were selling out, which nowadays meant, the film was hitting its 25% auditorium capacity limits.

