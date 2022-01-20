Tenet Appoints Natalie Morrissette as the New VP Marketing and Communications for its Tenoris3 Division

·3 min read

TORONTO, Jan. 20, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Tenet Fintech Group Inc. (CSE: PKK) (OTC PINK: PKKFF) ("Tenet" or the "Company"), an innovative Fintech and AI service provider and manager of the Business Hub™, today announced that the Company has appointed Ms. Natalie Morrissette as its Vice President of Marketing and Communications for its Tenoris3 division. As part of the Company's executive leadership team, she will lead the direction of Tenoris3, which is the data science company that powers the Business Hub™.

Tenet Fintech Group. (CNW Group/Tenet Fintech Group.)
Tenet Fintech Group. (CNW Group/Tenet Fintech Group.)

Natalie Morrissette has more than 20 years of experience as a pivotal strategist for market growth and leadership for world-class brands. Being a motivational leader, Natalie is capable of creating market leaders through hybrid channels and has successfully catapulted multiple brands to multi-million-dollar revenues in extremely competitive markets. Most recently, she was a strategic consultant contributing to the successful expansion of various national and global brands including Cogeco, National Bank, Government of Australia, Via Rail, Textron, and Pink Lady worldwide. Ms. Morrissette has been a start-up companion, mentoring and accompanying multiple start-ups to success from the ground-up. Prior to her work as a consultant, she held senior positions at Pelmorex Corp (The Weather Network) and Nurun, a world-wide web agency. Natalie also has a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec.

"I am delighted to join Tenet at this stage where the Company is ready for a rapid expansion to become a global company," said Ms. Morrissette. "I look forward to bringing my experience and expertise to Tenet and developing the Business Hub™ to become a champion of choices for small- to medium-sized enterprises."

About Tenet Fintech Group Inc.:
Tenet Fintech Group Inc. is the parent company of a group of innovative financial technology (Fintech) and artificial intelligence (AI) companies. Tenet's subsidiaries provide various analytics and AI-based services to financial institutions and businesses through the Business Hub™, an ecosystem where data analysis and artificial intelligence are used to facilitate transactions among its members. For more information: http://www.tenetfintech.com

For more information, please contact:

CHF Capital Markets
Cathy Hume, CEO
416-868-1079 ext.: 251
cathy@chfir.com

MZ Group - MZ North America
Mark Schwalenberg, CFA
312-261-6430
mark.schwalenberg@mzgroup.us

Tenet Fintech Group
Barry Ellison, Director of Marketing and Communications
514-340-7775 ext.: 521
bellison@tenetfintech.com

Follow Tenet Fintech Group Inc. on social media:

Twitter: @Tenetfintech
Facebook: @Tenetfintech
LinkedIn: Tenet Fintech
YouTube: Tenet Fintech

Forward-Looking Statements / Information:
This news release may include certain forward-looking information, including statements relating to business and operating strategies, plans and prospects for revenue growth and listing plans, using words including "anticipate", "believe", "could", "expect", "intend", "may", "plan", "potential", "project", "seek", "should", "will", "would" and similar expressions, which are intended to identify a number of these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking information reflects current views with respect to current events and is not a guarantee of future performance and is subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking information contained in this news release, except as may be required by applicable laws, rules and regulations. Readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating any forward-looking information.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/tenet-appoints-natalie-morrissette-as-the-new-vp-marketing-and-communications-for-its-tenoris3-division-301464862.html

SOURCE Tenet Fintech Group.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/January2022/20/c7384.html

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Pettersson scores twice, Canucks beat Capitals to snap skid

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Elias Pettersson scored twice to end a seven-game goal drought, Thatcher Demko made 31 saves and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Washington Capitals 4-2 Sunday to snap a three-game losing streak. Pettersson had not scored in more than a month, dating to Vancouver's game against Columbus on Dec. 14. He scored twice in the first five minutes of the second period, the first on the power play and second at even strength, to get the Canucks on the board and give them the lead. Demko

  • Athletics Canada launches 10-meet National Track and Field Tour for 2022 outdoor season

    Regan Yee felt love and support from Canada's race directors in the run-up to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The steeplechase racer recalled how they worked with athletes to plan for strong performances by scheduling races later in the day when temperatures cooled. "The difference between staying in Canada and going to the U.S. was that the races here were focused on the success of Canadians," the 26-year-old from South Hazelton, B.C., said in a statement released by Athletics Canada. "There's a whole

  • Hockey trailblazers hold summit in attempt to make game more inclusive

    Here are the highlights from the Carnegie Initiative's inaugural summit.

  • Booker, McGee help Suns rout Pistons in Michigan homecoming

    DETROIT (AP) — Devin Booker scored 30 points and JaVale McGee added 20 in their Michigan homecomings to help the NBA-leading Phoenix Suns rout the Detroit Pistons 135-108 on Sunday. “I was just hitting shots and the guys were getting me the ball in good places,” said Booker, from Grand Rapids. “I never got to see the Pistons play in person very often — I grew up about two hours west of here — so I love coming here to play what was my favorite team growing up.” Booker made 11 of his first 14 shot

  • Canada's Mahler wins World Cup ski cross in Olympic tune up

    NAKISKA, ALTA. — Kris Mahler's Olympic bid got a boost from his victory in men's World Cup ski cross Saturday. In the Canadian team's final tune-up ahead of next month's Winter Olympics in Beijing, Mahler prevailed in a tight four-man final at Nakiska ski resort west of Calgary. The 26-year-old from nearby Canmore, Alta., topped the podium for the second time in his career following his first win in Val Thorens, France in December, 2019. Mahler held off runner-up Florian Wilmsmann of Germany and

  • Reunion will have to wait, Lowry listed out for 'personal reasons' versus Raptors

    MIAMI — The Toronto Raptors' much-anticipated reunion with Kyle Lowry will have to wait a few weeks. The Miami Heat have listed Lowry out for Monday night's game against the visiting Raptors for personal reasons. It would have been Lowry's first game against his former team since he was acquired by Miami this past off-season. The Raptors are scheduled to play in Miami again on Jan. 29. The Heat are slated to play in Toronto on Feb. 1, but there could potentially be no fans at that game if the On

  • Mikheyev scores with 3:15 left to lift Leafs past Blues 6-5

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ilya Mikheyev scored the go-ahead goal with 3:15 remaining, lifting the Toronto Maple Leafs to a 6-5 victory over St. Louis on Saturday night. Timothy Liljegren, Mitch Marner, Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Michael Bunting also scored for Toronto. “That’s crazy, a roller-coaster ride," Marner said. “Obviously, that’s not the game we kind of want to play, but I think we did a great job with just staying with it, making sure we’re doing the right things no matter if we gave up

  • Edmonton Oilers goalie Stuart Skinner placed in NHL's COVID-19 protocol

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers placed goaltender Stuart Skinner into the NHL's COVID-19 protocol on Monday. The 23-year-old was recalled from the team's taxi squad Saturday before allowing five goals — including four in the third period — on 25 shots in a 6-4 loss to the Ottawa Senators. Skinner is 4-6-0 this season with a .907 save percentage and a 2.93 goals-against average. Mikko Koskinen is likely to get the call in goal Thursday when Edmonton hosts the Florida Panthers with Mike Smith sidel

  • Mitch Marner's magic returns as Leafs lock in on Atlantic

    Mitch Marner starred in the Maple Leafs 6-5 victory over the St. Louis Blues, assisting Auston Matthews as well as scoring his own eye-catching goal. Head coach Sheldon Keefe is determined to win the Atlantic Division and the Leafs will need all of Mitch Marner's magic to do it.&nbsp; On the latest episode of In the Mentions, Omar also addresses the Dallas Cowboys comparisons and surveys the trade market for defensive reinforcements.Subscribe to Yahoo Sports NHL on YouTube for the latest episodes of 'In the Mentions'.

  • Larkin scores 2 in Red Wings' 3-2 OT win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the tying goal in regulation and notched the game-winner 2:07 into overtime to give the Detroit Red Wings a 3-2 comeback win over the Buffalo Sabres on Monday before a sparse crowd in snowbound western New York. “Very satisfying,” Larkin said. “It’s real nice to get this one done in overtime.” Vladislav Namestnikov added a short-handed goal for the Red Wings, who swept Buffalo in a home-and-home series to snap an 0-4-2 skid on the road and improve to 4-4-

  • AP Was There: Magic plays center, Lakers clinch NBA title

    PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (AP) — Rookie Earvin “Magic” Johnson steps in and plays center for the injured Kareem Abdul-Jabbar in Game 6 of the NBA Finals with his Los Angeles Lakers holding a 3-2 series lead over the Philadelphia 76ers. Johnson, a 6-foot-9 point guard, finishes with 42 points, 15 rebounds and seven assists to help the Lakers clinch the title with a 123-107 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. The Associated Press is republishing verbatim the story on Johnson's position switch to help clinch

  • Lightning hand Stars 7th straight road loss, 3-1

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Ross Colton had the tiebreaking goal on a breakaway midway through the third period, Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 19 shots, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat Dallas 3-1 Saturday night for the Stars' seventh consecutive road loss. Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for Tampa Bay, and Nikita Kucherov had two assists. Esa Lindell scored for Dallas, and Anton Khudobin had 26 saves. Stars coach Rick Bowness was prevented from making significant lineup changes after a 7-1 loss

  • Overcoming obstacles, US figure skaters ready for Beijing

    Kaitlin Hawayek spent last summer dealing with a concussion that she got in practice, unsure of when she would be able to join ice dance partner Jean-Luc Baker on the rink again to prepare for the Beijing Olympics. Ashley Cain-Gribble spent time in the hospital with COVID-19, an illness that left her with long-term asthma. They are just two of the figure skaters in the American contingent headed to the Winter Games next month who have had to overcome obstacles — mostly illness and injury — to co

  • Coyotes send Canadiens to 6th straight loss, 5-2

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Nick Schmaltz and Johan Larsson each had a goal and an assist, and the Arizona Coyotes stretched the Montreal Canadiens' losing streak to six games with a 5-2 win on Monday. Montreal’s first trip to Arizona since 2019 pitted the two teams at the bottom of the NHL standings and the league's two lowest-scoring teams. The teams combined for six goals in the first two periods before shutting each other down in the third. Travis Boyd and Janis Moser also scored for the Coyotes,

  • Timo Meier scores 5 goals for Sharks in 6-2 win over Kings

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Timo Meier set a San Jose franchise record with five goals on Monday, and the Sharks used a huge first period to beat the Los Angeles Kings 6-2. Meier, a sixth-year winger who made his first All-Star team this season, had a hat trick before the first period even ended. He scored his fourth goal less than two minutes into the second period and broke the Sharks’ record with his fifth just 27 seconds before the second intermission. Meier had a chance for his sixth goal midwa

  • Timo Meier's epic five-goal game leaves hockey world in awe

    Timo Meier scored five of the Sharks' six goals against the Kings.

  • Blues legend Chris Pronger celebrates jersey retirement by chugging beer

    Chris Pronger celebrated his jersey retirement by crushing a cold one at the podium.

  • Toronto-area motorsport team headed to Daytona for 24-hour race

    Mechanics from Pfaff Motorsports put the finishing touches on their plaid-painted Porsche 991.2 GT3 R race car inside a Vaughan, Ont., vehicle shop on Saturday. They fine-tuned the suspension, checked the aerodynamic settings, and set the wing angle, all before they loaded the car up in a long-haul truck for the trip to Daytona Beach, Fla. — a city synonymous with high-speed car racing. The Greater Toronto Area-based motorsports team is headed stateside to compete for the fourth time in a gruell

  • For Scottie Barnes, Rookie Of The Year award is about legacy

    Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes knows the race for Rookie Of The Year is extremely close this year — and he doesn’t try to hide what it means to him. Barnes spoke about vying for the award as a way to establish his legacy. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Healthy Titans RB Henry will see banged-up Bengals D-line

    CINCINNATI (AP) — If Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry returns for the playoffs Saturday, he'll be running into a Cincinnati Bengals defensive line that is already banged up. The Bengals had been relatively healthy until last week in the first-round playoff win over the Las Vegas Raiders. Stalwart defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi suffered a foot injury that will sideline him for the rest of the playoffs. Edge rusher Trey Hendrickson, the team's sacks leader, was shaken up last week and