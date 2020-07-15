'Tenet' Will Be Another Nolan Epic, But Does Anyone Else Miss Short Run Times?

From Esquire

"If it’s a compelling story, you want to read it at one sitting," Alfred Hitchcock told the San Francisco Examiner in 1964. "The novel can be put down and picked up again. The play is divided into three acts. But the movie should be quick, terse and all of a piece. I think it was [George Bernard] Shaw who advised young playwrights to gear the length of each act to the endurance of the human bladder."

Hitchcock had touched on that thought before and would return to it later in his life. I'm not sure what I was expecting, but the news that Christopher Nolan's time-twisting Tenet will be two and a half hours long – which, incredibly, puts it among his shorter films – made me do a little inward sigh too.

After years on the fence, I've become a runtime ultra. Seeing that a film runs to less than 100 minutes gives me a massive thrill. I'm not asking for a legal requirement to keep runtimes in double figures, though maybe some kind of tithe could taken for every minute over 100 the clock ticks on.

I can kind of see why Martin Scorsese, for instance, was allowed to make The Irishman as vast as it was. Big story, big characters, the biggest director, most people watching at home while checking their phones: three and a half hours makes some sense. There was no need, however, for IT: Chapter Two to be nearly three hours long.

It's a particular problem for films in an extended universe, which need to work in nods to a disparate grab-bag of films, characters and tones to gaffa-tape the whole conceit together as well as telling their own story. Avengers: Assemble, the sixth MCU film, was 143 minutes long; nine years and 16 films later, Avengers: Endgame was 181 minutes long.

Now, finding a 90-minute live-action film feels like a life hack. Even having barely gone out of the house for four months, I'm way, way, way behind on everything culturally worthwhile. It feels like I don't have time to fritter away on sprawling epics. Two and a half hours, Christopher? In this economy?

It feels like films are getting longer. But is that the case? At the end of last year, film data researcher Stephen Follows said that while films do seem to be getting longer, that's mainly because of a few extraordinarily long outliers. The 2000s were a decade of gradually shortening run times, but then that trend reversed over the 2010s. In 1999, the average film ran to just over 97 minutes, but that fell to 93 minutes in 2009 before climbing again to about 96 and a half in 2018. Horrors, documentaries and animations are still around 90 minutes long or less on average.

What's particularly interesting about Follows' data is that it says while 5.6 percent of films released theatrically between 1999 and 2018 ran over 140 minutes, nearly 10 percent of the films among the 50 highest grossing of each year ran that long. Over the same period, the average length of an Oscar nominee only dipped below two hours in 2011 and 2018, while the average length of all films stayed stubbornly under 100 minutes.

Longer films, then, make disproportionately more money and get nominated for more awards. They've long been associated with artistic heft and daring. In 1913, the Italian-made Roman epic Quo Vadis became the first film to run over two hours, spanning eight reels of film when most were 15-minute single-reelers. More than a century later, Nolan's films follow some of the same principles: the chintzy theatres Quo Vadis was shown in have become his beloved IMAX screens, for instance, and the groundbreaking chariot racing stunts that drew crowds are now Nolan's time-looping digital trickery.

Having got used to streaming new releases and a little wary of being cooped up in a cinema, more of us will likely be sticking to watching at home. I can't go a whole episode of Doctors without fiddling about on my phone, wandering out of the room because I suddenly need something from my bedroom, forgetting what it was, sitting down, remembering again, getting it, sitting down, making a cup of tea and then going on my phone again. Nolan's got no chance.

The Inception auteur is in an incredibly rarefied field, as a superstar director whose name is both a license to write blank production cheques and almost a genre in its own right. Tenet stands apart from the rest of the film industry, and it'll probably be great in the way Nolan's stuff tends to be: poppy and beautiful and built on loads of big ideas.

It is possible, though, to have too many ideas and let them grow too big. Nolan's ahead of me by some filmmaking metrics – 'films made' being the big one – and if anyone deserves the time to explore their creativity in full, its him. But if I've learned nothing else from the last decade of going to the pictures, it's that making art's about taking things away as well as adding them.

