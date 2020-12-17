British holidaymakers look set to avoid Tenerife closure to arrivals
Tenerife, one of the most popular winter-sun escapes for British holidaymakers, is expected to close to many new arrivals from midnight for two weeks as coronavirus infection rates soar on the island.
But overseas travellers are exempt from the ban, according to Jet2.
A spokesperson for the holiday firm said: "We are aware of news reports regarding Tenerife closing its borders to holidaymakers. We can assure customers that we have received confirmation from the Canaries government that this is not the case.
“Holidaymakers can still travel to Tenerife to enjoy Christmas and their well-deserved holidays in the sunshine.
“Given this welcome update from the Canaries government, alongside the current FCDO travel advice, we are operating our flights and holidays programmes to Tenerife as normal.”
Angel Victor Torres, the president of the Canary Islands government, said arrivals will be limited to essential purposes – including work, education and medical treatment, but not tourism.
Tui, the biggest holiday company, told The Independent: “We’re aware of the news reports regarding the recent announcement that Tenerife will close its borders from Friday 18 December.
“We are currently working through what this means for our holiday programme and will update customers as soon as we have more information.”
The Independent has asked British Airways, easyJet, Jet2, Ryanair and Wizz Air for a response.
As well as the arrivals ban, restrictions on the island will be tightened, with the night curfew moved an hour earlier from 11pm to 10pm.
Thousands of people booked winter holidays in Tenerife in late October when the Canary Islands were removed from the UK’s “no-go” list.
The Canaries lost their travel corridor status a week ago, but with the Foreign Office not warning against visiting the islands many trips were planned to go ahead as normal.
All arriving holidaymakers must produce a negative coronavirus test result.
