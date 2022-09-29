Tenaya Therapeutics to Participate in Inaugural Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society’s 2022 Scientific Sessions

Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.
Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc.

Encore Presentation of Lead Gene Therapy TN-201 Preclinical Data to be Featured in Late-Breaking Trials Session

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Sept. 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenaya Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TNYA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company with a mission to discover, develop and deliver potentially curative therapies that address the underlying causes of heart disease, announced today that it is scheduled to participate in the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Medical Society’s (HCMS) inaugural 2022 Scientific Sessions taking place September 30, 2022, virtually and in National Harbor, MD.

Milind Desai, M.D., MBA, Director of the Center for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy and Director of Clinical Operations, Heart, Vascular & Thoracic Institute at Cleveland Clinic will present preclinical data for Tenaya’s TN-201, a gene therapy candidate intended to correct the underlying genetic cause of HCM, MYBPC3 gene mutations. Variants in the MYBPC3 gene are the most common genetic cause of HCM, believed to contribute to approximately 20 percent of all HCM cases. Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya’s Chief Medical Officer, will join an industry panel to discuss advances in genetic therapies and its potential in individuals with HCM.

Details of Tenaya’s participation are as follows:

September 30, 2022
Time: 10:50 a.m. – 11:10 a.m. ET
Session: Late-Breaking Trials
Title: Early Breaking Trial 3 “Gene Therapy Candidate for Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Patients with MYBPC3 Mutation”
Presenter: Dr. Milind Desai, Cleveland Clinic

Time: 12:15 p.m. – 12:55 p.m. ET
Session: Industry Roundtable
Speaker: Whit Tingley, M.D., Ph.D., Tenaya Therapeutics

The HCMS Sessions are intended to highlight the history, major developments and emerging concepts in hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM), including learning about genetic forms of HCM and emerging treatments. A copy of the presentation will be posted to Tenaya’s website. To view full event programming, please visit the HCMS website.

About TN-201 for MYBPC3-associated Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy
TN-201 is an adeno-associated virus-based gene therapy being developed to treat hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM) due to disease-causing variants in the Myosin Binding Protein C3 (MYBPC3) gene. HCM is a chronic, progressive condition in which the walls of the left ventricle become significantly thickened, leading to abnormal heart rhythms, cardiac dysfunction, heart failure and increased risk of sudden cardiac death, accompanied by symptoms such as shortness of breath, fainting and palpitations. Variants in MYBPC3 are the most common genetic cause of HCM, estimated to represent approximately 20 percent of the overall HCM population and to affect approximately 115,000 patients in the United States alone. In preclinical studies, following a one-time injection of TN-201 in a severely diseased knock-out model of MYBPC3-associated HCM, a reversal of cardiac dysfunction and improvement in survival was observed. Tenaya plans to submit an Investigational New Drug application for TN-201 to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in the second half of this year.

About Tenaya Therapeutics
Tenaya Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to a bold mission: to discover, develop and deliver curative therapies that address the underlying drivers of heart disease. Founded by leading cardiovascular scientists from Gladstone Institutes and the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Tenaya is developing therapies for rare genetic cardiovascular disorders as well as for more prevalent heart conditions through three distinct but interrelated product platforms: Gene Therapy, Cellular Regeneration and Precision Medicine. For more information, visit www.tenayatherapeutics.com.

Investors
Michelle Corral
Tenaya Therapeutics
IR@tenayathera.com

Media
Wendy Ryan
Ten Bridge Communications
wendy@tenbridgecommunications.com


