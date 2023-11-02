Tenaris quarterly profit falls 10% due to slowdown in Americas

FILE PHOTO: The building of Tenaris company is seen at the UFRJ Technology Park in Rio de Janeiro

(Reuters) - Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris late on Wednesday posted a 10% decline in its third-quarter net profit to $547 million due to a slowdown in North and South America and lower shipments to offshore projects and Argentina.

The company's core profit (EBITDA) rose 6% to $1.00 billion in the quarter through September, including a $32 million one-off gain from a court decision on Venezuela's nationalized assets. This corresponded to a margin of 31%.

Tenaris said it expected the EBITDA margin to decline in the fourth quarter, reflecting lower prices in North and South America, while its free cash flow would "adjust to a lower EBITDA and a more stable working capital position".

The group, which produces pipes for oil and gas exploration, said it would pay an interim dividend of $0.20 per share on Nov. 22.

