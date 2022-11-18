Tenant wants justice for being evicted during COVID-19 but says hearing delays are wearing her thin

·5 min read
Brenda Lelievre (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC - image credit)
Brenda Lelievre (Jennifer La Grassa/CBC - image credit)

Windsor resident Brenda Lelievre recalls the early months of the pandemic as when she was made homeless.

On July 11 2020, Lelievre said she arrived home and found that her basement room was locked without warning. She said her landlords illegally evicted her, because there was a ban on evictions due to the pandemic.

"I suffer from it to this day," she said of the experience.

"I had to go live off a couch for a few weeks, before I could find accommodations."

That eviction case has now been sitting before Ontario's Landlord and Tenant Board (LTB) for months.

Lelievre told CBC News that she feels like her eviction case is getting "lost in the shuffle" as the LTB juggles a backlog of cases.

Across the province, some landlords and tenants have been vocal about the impact that Landlord and Tenant board hearing delays have been having on their livelihood and living situations. Lelievre is advocating for a more efficient process.

Lelievre first filed a case against her landlords in October 2020, but said when it came time for the hearing, her former landlords didn't have a translator and she felt like she didn't fill out the application properly, so she closed the case.

Since re-filing in June 2021, she said it's been adjourned two times — once because her former landlords again didn't have a translator and the second time the LTB mediator was running late so Lelievre's paralegal had it adjourned.

Now she's left waiting for a new date.

"I cried. I called my friend and said, 'this is how it played out today, back to the waiting game.' There's not much you can do, it's being adjourned and they don't give you a specific date, you just wait for the email," Lelievre said.

"I can't let it go, I lost too much."

Stephen Heimann is the paralegal for Lelievre's former landlords. He told CBC News in an email that based on when he was retained, he's only aware of the latest adjournment of the case.

WATCH: Lelievre talks about what the process has been like

Lelievre's 73-page long application claims that her former landlords entered her unit, took some of her belongings and locked her out of the unit so that she couldn't get all of her possessions back during COVID-19.

She's now looking for compensation over what was lost.

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson for the LTB said it "acknowledges that current processing times are longer than we wish them to be."

"Over the past two years, the LTB experienced significant challenges that have impacted its caseload, including the five-month moratorium on eviction hearings from March to August 2020 resulting in the loss of 25,000 hearing time slots," reads the statement.

Jennifer La Grassa/CBC
Jennifer La Grassa/CBC

It said that applications are generally heard in the order they are filed in and that, on average, new and adjourned matters are scheduled within seven to eight months depending on the type of application.

This month, the LTB announced that it would prioritize above guideline rent increase applications. But, it's also giving priority to previously adjourned applications, which means Lelievre's case could be moved up.

Applicants can also submit a Request to Shorten Time form or "request to have an expedited hearing if they feel their application should be scheduled in priority," the LTB said.

As for the translator challenges Lelievre faced, the LTB said it usually only provides that service for French or English, but added that it can arrange for an interpreter if the party meets certain criteria.

'Long wait' adding extra stress to the process: paralegal

"We're not really getting a reason why it's backlogged, beyond that there was a brief moratorium during the height of the pandemic. But it's a long wait and it's an even longer wait when you don't know how long you have to wait until you get a date," said Justin Brodie Timms-Fryer, Lelievre's paralegal.

He said delays are putting extra stress on clients.

Douglas Kwan, director of advocacy and legal services at the Advocacy Centre for Tenants Ontario, said the pandemic isn't the only factor playing into all of this.

He said the LTB's switch to online hearings and certain scheduling changes are adding to the delay.

While it's now taking seven to eight months for a matter to be heard, Kwan said in January 2020 it took seven to eight weeks.

Jennifer La Grassa/CBC
Jennifer La Grassa/CBC

"The delays at the Landlord Tenant Board has been a cause for significant concern for both landlords and tenants," said Kwan.

"What we're seeing is sort of a wild west out there where parties are taking matters into their own hands, we are hearing stories about landlords posting on social media asking what are the penalties if I illegally evict my tenant, hearing stories about tenants withholding their rent and those actions are result of just the frustration of all the parties due to the delays."

Kwan suggested that the LTB bring back in-person or hybrid hearings, return to scheduling hearings by region and create a better case management system that connects with the applicants beforehand to make sure they have everything in order for their case to be heard.

But for those like Lelievre who are waiting, the drawn out process is weighing on them.

"Some of why I haven't given up is I don't think I should," Lelievre said.

"I want to stand by this, I do believe trust the process, but it wears you thin."

Latest Stories

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Alfredsson inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame, but Islanders beat Senators at home

    OTTAWA — Jean-Gabriel Pageau’s third period goal led the New York Islanders to a 4-2 win over the Ottawa Senators Monday night. With just one victory in their last nine games (1-7-1), the Senatorshad been looking to build off a win against Philadelphia Saturday afternoon, but fell short. They could easily throw their hands up in frustration, but forward Claude Giroux said the team is instead focusing on the positives. “I think we did a lot of good things,” said Giroux. “We had a lot of chances,

  • Matt Murray's injury history: A timeline of moments that sidelined Maple Leafs goalie

    Finally set to make his return, Matt Murray, along with the entire Maple Leafs fanbase, is hoping this list won't have to be updated any time soon.

  • Saints' Allen noncommittal on Dalton vs Winston at QB

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — New Orleans Saints coach Dennis Allen was noncommittal about his quarterback situation after a loss Sunday to the Pittsburgh Steelers, declining to say if Andy Dalton or Jameis Winston will be the starter going forward. “I know we’re all looking for answers there, but I’m not going to go there right now,” Allen said. “We’ll evaluate where we’re at, and we’ll have a plan for the upcoming week.” Winston began the season as the starter but struggled with back and ankle injuries, p

  • Kuraly scores 2 in 3rd period, helps Columbus past Montreal

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Sean Kuraly scored twice in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets won their third straight home game, beating the Montreal Canadiens 6-4 on Thursday night. Boone Jenner and Mathieu Olivier also scored in the third, and Kuraly added an assist. Cole Sillinger and Gus Nyquist added goals for Columbus, which has picked up seven points in its last four games. Joonas Korpisalo stopped 38 shots and won for the third time in four games. “This wasn’t pretty tonight at all,”

  • Russell wins his 1st F1 race in Mercedes 1-2 at Brazilian GP

    SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had

  • Fritz beats Nadal at ATP Finals; Ruud downs Auger-Aliassime

    TURIN, Italy (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s bid to win one of the few titles missing from his glittering career started poorly as he was beaten in straight sets by eighth-seeded Taylor Fritz in their opening match at the ATP Finals on Sunday. After a close-fought opening set, Fritz dominated the second as the American secured a 7-6 (3), 6-1 victory over the top-seeded Nadal. Fritz strengthened his grip on the match when he broke Nadal’s serve in the fourth game of the second set. Nadal fought valiantly t

  • NFL: Bills' catch vs Vikings should have been overturned

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Vikings beat the Bills in overtime. If not for an officiating mistake, they might have won in regulation. The NFL’s senior vice president of officiating acknowledged there was a breakdown in the instant replay process after a pivotal play late in Minnesota's 33-30 win over Buffalo on Sunday. Gabe Davis’ 20-yard reception along the sideline with 24 seconds left in regulation should have been reviewed before the Bills ran another play, Walt Anderson told a pool report

  • Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David front Canada's 26-man roster for FIFA World Cup

    Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa

  • Titans get QB Ryan Tannehill back after 2 games vs Denver

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans

  • Devils extend win streak to 10 with victory over Canadiens

    MONTREAL (AP) — Jack Hughes scored twice and the New Jersey Devils extended their winning streak to 10 games with a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Tuesday night. Dougie Hamilton, Jesper Bratt, and John Marino also scored for New Jersey. Vitek Vanecek made 25 saves. Evgenii Dadonov scored his first goal of the season for the Canadiens. Jake Allen’ finished with 34 saves. BLUE JACKETS 5, FLYERS 4, OT COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give Columbus a vic

  • Verlander, Alcantara are unanimous Cy Young Award winners

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston's Justin Verlander in the American League and Miami’s Sandy Alcantara in the National League were both unanimous selections for the Cy Young Award on Wednesday night. It's the second time the winners in both leagues were unanimous since the award began in 1956 and the first since Detroit's Denny McLain in the AL and St. Louis' Bob Gibson in the NL swept the voting in 1968. The 39-year-old Verlander, who also won the award in 2019 after winning both MVP and the Cy Young in

  • Cardinals get much-needed "Vitamin W" after beating Rams

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Backup quarterback Colt McCoy's steady influence helped the Arizona Cardinals to some badly needed medicine: Vitamin W. “Vitamin W is always good,” Cardinals cornerback Antonio Hamilton said, referring to Sunday's win over the Rams. “It makes it easier to go to work. It makes it easier to deal with the nicks, bruises and pains. We needed that. We still have a great opportunity at hand.” Now the Cardinals are trying to apply the lessons learned from the victory to when startin

  • Yukon pulls plug on Canada Winter Games bid, blames lack of federal support

    The Yukon government has pulled the plug on its bid to host the 2027 Canada Winter Games, saying that the federal government won't cough up enough funds to make it possible. Community Services Minster Richard Mostyn made the announcement in a written statement issued Monday morning. "We are extremely disappointed that we cannot proceed with this bid," Mostyn's statement reads. "Our government has a responsibility to manage taxpayers' money responsibly. At this time, it is clear that the territor

  • Kyle Lowry hates playing against Fred VanVleet

    Miami Heat guard Kyle Lowry discusses watching the growth of former Raptors teammates from afar and why he dislikes playing against Fred VanVleet.

  • VanVleet, Siakam texted Scottie Barnes words of encouragement

    Raptors forward Scottie Barnes discusses his performance against the Miami Heat and what Pascal Siakam and Fred VanVleet texted him during the most recent road trip.

  • Sharks rally from two down in third, beat Wild 3-2 in SO

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Alexander Barabanov scored in the fifth round of the shootout and San Jose rallied to beat the Minnesota Wild 3-2 Sunday, giving the Sharks consecutive wins for the first time this season. Steven Lorentz and Nico Sturm scored in regulation and James Reimer made 28 saves for San Jose, which was coming off a 5-4 win at Dallas on Friday night. Tied at 1 after four shooters apiece, Barbanov's wrist shot from low in the left circle beat Filip Gustavsson between the pads. Nick B

  • George scores 22 to lead Clippers to 122-106 rout of Rockets

    HOUSTON (AP) — Paul George scored 22 points in three quarters to lead the Los Angeles Clippers to 122-106 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday night. George, who also had eight rebounds and five assists, spent the fourth quarter on the bench with the game in hand as coach Tyronn Lue didn’t play his starters in the final period on the front end of a back-to-back. Los Angeles led by 11 to start the fourth and the team’s reserves played well enough to not only hold the lead but pad it as the Rocke

  • Mayfield has urgency to perform well in return for Panthers

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Baker Mayfield is running out of time to make a good impression as the Carolina Panthers' quarterback. The No. 1 overall pick in 2018 needs to stack some quality performances together to offset his poor play earlier this season before becoming an unrestricted free agent in March. Mayfield returns to the starting lineup Sunday against an old nemesis, the Baltimore Ravens. Acquired in a trade with Cleveland, Mayfield began the season as the Panthers' starter, but Carolina st

  • Judge wins AL MVP in runaway; Goldschmidt takes NL prize

    NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the American League MVP award on Thursday night, and St. Louis Cardinals slugger Paul Goldschmidt took the NL prize. After hitting 62 home runs this season to break the AL record, Judge easily beat out Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani in an MVP race some thought might be close. The 6-foot-7 outfielder received 28 of 30 first-place votes and two seconds for 410 points from a Baseball Writers’ Association of America panel. Ohta