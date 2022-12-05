Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA) surges 6.8%; sovereign wealth funds who own 43% shares profited along with institutions

To get a sense of who is truly in control of Tenaga Nasional Berhad (KLSE:TENAGA), it is important to understand the ownership structure of the business. With 43% stake, sovereign wealth funds possess the maximum shares in the company. That is, the group stands to benefit the most if the stock rises (or lose the most if there is a downturn).

While sovereign wealth funds were the group that benefitted the most from last week’s RM3.5b market cap gain, institutions too had a 35% share in those profits.

In the chart below, we zoom in on the different ownership groups of Tenaga Nasional Berhad.

What Does The Institutional Ownership Tell Us About Tenaga Nasional Berhad?

Institutions typically measure themselves against a benchmark when reporting to their own investors, so they often become more enthusiastic about a stock once it's included in a major index. We would expect most companies to have some institutions on the register, especially if they are growing.

As you can see, institutional investors have a fair amount of stake in Tenaga Nasional Berhad. This can indicate that the company has a certain degree of credibility in the investment community. However, it is best to be wary of relying on the supposed validation that comes with institutional investors. They too, get it wrong sometimes. When multiple institutions own a stock, there's always a risk that they are in a 'crowded trade'. When such a trade goes wrong, multiple parties may compete to sell stock fast. This risk is higher in a company without a history of growth. You can see Tenaga Nasional Berhad's historic earnings and revenue below, but keep in mind there's always more to the story.

Hedge funds don't have many shares in Tenaga Nasional Berhad. The company's largest shareholder is Khazanah Nasional Berhad, with ownership of 25%. For context, the second largest shareholder holds about 18% of the shares outstanding, followed by an ownership of 2.2% by the third-largest shareholder.

On further inspection, we found that more than half the company's shares are owned by the top 7 shareholders, suggesting that the interests of the larger shareholders are balanced out to an extent by the smaller ones.

Researching institutional ownership is a good way to gauge and filter a stock's expected performance. The same can be achieved by studying analyst sentiments. There are a reasonable number of analysts covering the stock, so it might be useful to find out their aggregate view on the future.

Insider Ownership Of Tenaga Nasional Berhad

While the precise definition of an insider can be subjective, almost everyone considers board members to be insiders. Management ultimately answers to the board. However, it is not uncommon for managers to be executive board members, especially if they are a founder or the CEO.

Most consider insider ownership a positive because it can indicate the board is well aligned with other shareholders. However, on some occasions too much power is concentrated within this group.

Our data suggests that insiders own under 1% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad in their own names. As it is a large company, we'd only expect insiders to own a small percentage of it. But it's worth noting that they own RM1.6m worth of shares. It is always good to see at least some insider ownership, but it might be worth checking if those insiders have been selling.

General Public Ownership

With a 21% ownership, the general public, mostly comprising of individual investors, have some degree of sway over Tenaga Nasional Berhad. While this group can't necessarily call the shots, it can certainly have a real influence on how the company is run.

I find it very interesting to look at who exactly owns a company. But to truly gain insight, we need to consider other information, too. Consider for instance, the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Tenaga Nasional Berhad (at least 1 which is potentially serious) , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

But ultimately it is the future, not the past, that will determine how well the owners of this business will do. Therefore we think it advisable to take a look at this free report showing whether analysts are predicting a brighter future.

