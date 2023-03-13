Tenacious Australia recover to offer hope for World Test Championship

Geoff Lemon in Ahmedabad
·4 min read
<span>Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

In 2017, Australia’s Test team came home from India after four Tests with a 2-1 defeat. In 2023, the scoreline was the same. In the first series the tourists made the better of a turning pitch to win a shootout, fumbled a game that they had in their keeping, batted the last day to see out a draw, and had a loss by a substantial margin. This time around they started with a big loss, had their fumble in the second match, won the shootout in the third, and batting out the draw to finish it off.

The results don’t merit rejoicing, but with Indian teams having lost three matches and won 36 in more than a decade, the fact that Australia’s tours have produced two of these wins is worth some satisfaction. The sequence of results meant that 2017 was a story of taking a lead and being reeled back in, while 2023 surrendered the chance of a series win in five days, but fought back from that low with unlikely tenacity. It’s a matter of opinion as to which scenario would leave losing players feeling better about the situation.

Related: David Saker agrees to be England’s fast bowling coach for Ashes

Critically, both series featured one that got away. In Bengaluru in 2017, Australia needed 188 on a tricky pitch to win, but got spun out by Ravichandran Ashwin in a collapse of six for 11. Instead of taking in insurmountable lead they let the series be squared. This time around it was Delhi, even after letting India’s lower order prosper in their first innings, when Australia led by 86 on a bunsen burner. A crash of eight for 28 gave India a chaseable target. Of course changing the second Test’s result might have changed those that followed, but letting that one slip matters most to the players.

“We had that Delhi game,” said Marnus Labuschagne with exasperation, standing at the boundary after securing the final draw. “We were the better team for two days and we cooked it up. In an hour of a bit of panic, we probably showed our inexperience in these conditions. That’s the one that really hurts. We get Axar [Patel] out there with that high ball that [Usman Khawaja] didn’t pick up, and suddenly we have a 70-run lead. You add that to our 120, even at worst that turns into 200, and 200 on that wicket changes the whole dynamic of the game. That one was real disappointing from us, personally.”

Marnus Labuschagne hits a shot for Australia against India
Marnus Labuschagne hit an unbeaten 63 for Australia during their closing draw against India. Photograph: Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

The Ahmedabad draw ended in tiresome fashion for everyone, Australia starting their third innings 91 runs behind and ending up 84 ahead on a pitch that offered almost nothing to bowlers even after five days of traffic. Labuschagne reached 63 not out and Steve Smith 10 not out while dead-batting the final couple of hours. Some cleverness from Smith ended things: needing to reach 75 overs on the day to be allowed to call off the match, he declared the innings closed after 72.1, meaning the partial over was abandoned and two others were struck off for the change of innings. It got both teams out of detention 10 minutes early.

For Labuschagne, his team needed to do more with the bat at the start of the match to have any hope of a result. “That’s what I walk away with on these kind of wickets. 600 is almost your minimum. If you get 600 in that first innings it changes the whole dynamic of the game, it puts you in the box seat, where even getting 480 still put them in the driver’s seat.”

What sets 2023 apart from 2017 though is a fascinating postscript. Since that previous series the World Test Championship has been instituted, with New Zealand winning the inaugural final. This time the finalists are Australia and India. In less than three months the same teams will meet at the Oval in London to play again.

Series between the two countries will be raised from four matches to five as of their next meeting in 2024, and the current Australians could squint and almost look at the WTC final as the fifth here. Win it and they could claim 2-2 along with a new piece of silverware. If India take the title instead, they will have beaten the Australians in Australia, in India, and in England, a three-country sequence of defeats dating back to January 2015.

Either way, the result will add context to the Border-Gavaskar series that has just concluded. One reward for Australia is banking experience for future players – Labuschagne, Travis Head, Todd Murphy, Matt Kuhnemann, Cameron Green. They will also lose experienced players who won’t be on the next India trip in four years: Smith, Khawaja, Mitchell Starc, perhaps Nathan Lyon. Steps forward, steps back. Taking satisfaction from a competitive defeat is one thing. It needs many more steps to finally turn that into a win.

Latest Stories

  • Ryan Reaves, Bokondji Imama drop gloves in one of NHL's worst fights ever

    Ryan Reaves and Bokondji Imama produced a real dud of a fight on Sunday.

  • Best flying knee knockout since Jorge Masvidal? Justin Vasquez pulls all-time highlight at Combate Global

    Did Justin Vasquez pull off one of the best flying knee knockouts of all time?

  • Brad Gushue defeats Matt Dunstone 7-5 to repeat as Tim Hortons Brier champ

    LONDON, Ont. — Championship on the line and a chance to draw for the win. This was Brad Gushue's wheelhouse and he delivered again Sunday when it counted most. With Manitoba sitting two in the 10th end, Gushue drew the four-foot ring with his final shot to win his fifth Tim Hortons Brier title in seven years. "I trusted it. We made it. It's awesome," Gushue said. Manitoba's Matt Dunstone gave up three points in the eighth end — the first multiple-point end of the game — but responded with a deuc

  • Blue Jays introduce $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas at Rogers Centre

    TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays are introducing new $20 general admission tickets for outfield areas of Rogers Centre. Toronto's downtown ballpark has undergone major renovations this off-season, including the creation of five new "neighbourhoods" within the stadium. Blue Jays single game tickets provide fans with a reserved bowl seat but the new $20 outfield district tickets will give them access to the new outfield areas. Those new sections include Park Social, a space on the 500 level overloo

  • Rajinikanth, Narendra Modi, Ajay Devgn, Mahesh Babu Celebrate India’s Oscar Wins for ‘RRR,’ ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

    Superstar Rajinikanth, Bollywood star Ajay Devgn, Telugu cinema star Mahesh Babu and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi were among those celebrating India’s double win at the Oscars. “Naatu Naatu” by composer M.M. Keeravaani and lyricist Chandrabose from S.S. Rajamouli’s “RRR” won best original song, while director Kartiki Gonsalves and producer Guneet Monga’s “The Elephant Whisperers” […]

  • Maple Leafs forward Tavares fined by NHL for slashing incident

    Toronto Maple Leafs forward John Tavares has been fined US$5,000, the NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Sunday. Tavares was issued the fine for slashing Edmonton Oilers defenceman Vincent Desharnais in Toronto's 7-4 win on Saturday. The incident occurred at 3:41 of the third period and Tavares was assessed a minor penalty. Tavares assumed position near Edmonton's net but after multiple pushes from Desharnais, who was behind him, the defenceman's stick got caught between Tavares's arms

  • Connor McDavid puts NHL on notice with goal-scoring frenzy

    Connor McDavid is must-see entertainment and not just for hockey fans. The best player in the world is having such an off-the-charts year that his peers can't help but watch his highlights. The Edmonton Oilers captain has already set career highs with 55 goals and 127 points, and there are still 15 games left in the regular season. "He’s from a different planet," Washington Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin said. McDavid's latest act has been as a goal-scorer after spending his first seven NHL seas

  • Alek Manoah, Alejandro Kirk re-sign with Toronto Blue Jays, 13 others

    TORONTO — Ace pitcher Alek Manoah has had his contract renewed by the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday and 14 other players, including all-star catcher Alejandro Kirk, agreed to new contracts. The 25-year-old Manoah had a 16-7 record last season with a 2.24 earned-run average and 180 strikeouts over 196 2/3 innings pitched. Kirk emerged as Toronto's top catcher last year, hitting .285 with 14 home runs and 63 runs batted in and walks. He was named to his first-ever all-star team and earned a Silver

  • Britton's three-run homer seals Blue Jays' 8-3 win over Phillies

    CLEARWATER, Fla. — Zach Britton's three-run home run in the ninth inning sealed the Toronto Blue Jays' 8-3 win over the Philadelphia Phillies in spring training action on Sunday. Britton's homer was a part of a four-run inning that also saw Addison Barger reach home base on a fielding error by Phillies second baseman Hao-Yu Lee. George Springer started a three-run third inning with a solo home run, followed by Daulton Varsho bringing Bo Bichette home on a sacrifice fly and Matt Chapman scoring o

  • Andreescu bounces Stearns at Indian Wells after shaky start

    INDIAN WELLS, Calif. — Bianca Andreescu got off to a shaky start against Peyton Stearns in her women's singles match Saturday at the BNP Paribas Open, but the Canadian eventually found her groove en route to a three-set victory. The Mississauga, Ont., athlete took two hours, 24 minutes to defeat her 21-year-old rival from Cincinnati, Ohio, 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 in the round of 64. Andreescu had two aces, four double faults, and won 46 of 92 points on return. Stearns had no aces, six double faults and on

  • The Players Championship: Jordan Spieth reveals US Marine saved his Sawgrass skin

    Jordan Spieth said a US Marine who potentially saved him from a missed cut had been well looked after since taking a heavy blow to the knee.

  • Lesia Tsurenko had ‘panic attack’ after chat with WTA chief left her ‘shocked’

    Tsurenko said she was “absolutely shocked” by comments from Steve Simon about tennis’ response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • ‘Waste of time’: Southampton manager reacts to Casemiro red card

    The Brazilian midfielder was sent off during the first half of Manchester United’s 0-0 draw with Southampton

  • Hagan takes Tony Stewart to winner's circle in NHRA opener

    Tony Stewart ended up in the NHRA winner's circle to start 2023 — as a team owner. Stewart red-lighted in the second round of eliminations in the Top Alcohol class Saturday, but the three-time NASCAR champion finished drag racing's season opener with Matt Hagan, one of his drivers at Tony Stewart Racing, winning the Funny Car finale at the Gatornationals on Sunday. Hagan covered the 1,000-foot strip in 3.926 seconds, just enough to drive around JR Todd and leave Stewart hugging and high-fiving his team at Gainesville Raceway.

  • Twitter reacts to Merab Dvalishvili’s dominant win over Petr Yan at UFC Fight Night 221

    The MMA community was blown away by Merab Dvalishvili's one-sided win over Petr Yan in the UFC Fight Night 221 main event.

  • 'I've never played in an atmosphere like that.' Mexico routs U.S. in World Baseball Classic

    Joey Meneses hits two home runs and drives in five as Mexico hands the favored Americans their first loss in Group C play.

  • NASCAR Confiscates Aero Parts from Hendrick Teams

    The series took hood louvers from four Hendrick Motorsports cars, an investigation that could lead to a substantial penalty later in the week.

  • Scottie Scheffler back on top of the world after Players Championship triumph

    The American finished five shots clear at TPC Sawgrass.

  • Clemson basketball left out of NCAA Tournament, named No. 1 seed for NIT

    The Tigers won a program-best 14 ACC games, but four combined losses to Quadrant 3 and 4 teams hurt their résumé.

  • Fantasy Hockey Waiver Wire: Tom Wilson leads pickups to target for Week 22

    Tom Wilson and one of his Capitals teammates could be extremely valuable for your fantasy hockey teams this week.