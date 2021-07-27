Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

Tenable Holdings, Inc.
  • Added 399 new enterprise platform customers(1) and 67 net new six-figure customers

  • Revenue of $130.3 million, up 22% year-over-year

  • GAAP loss from operations of $11.9 million; Non-GAAP income from operations of $11.5 million

  • Net cash provided by operating activities of $16.5 million; Free cash flow of $15.0 million

COLUMBIA, Md., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased with results for the second quarter as calculated current billings and revenue growth accelerated from strong customer adds and large deals,” said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. “These results reflect the continued importance and growing demand for a holistic understanding of Cyber Exposure across the entire attack surface. Our recent acquisition of Alsid and the closing of our $425 million credit facility position us well for continued growth and success."

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue was $130.3 million, a 22% increase year-over-year.

  • Calculated current billings was $136.8 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.

  • GAAP loss from operations was $11.9 million, compared to a loss of $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Non-GAAP income from operations was $11.5 million, compared to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP net loss was $11.6 million, compared to a loss of $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • GAAP net loss per share was $0.11, compared to a loss per share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Non-GAAP net income was $10.2 million, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.09, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $261.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $291.8 million at December 31, 2020.

  • Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.5 million, compared to $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.

  • Free cash flow was $15.0 million, compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.

Recent Business Highlights

  • Added 399 new enterprise platform customers(1) and 67 net new six-figure customers.

  • Closed our new credit facility in July 2021 comprised of a $375 million senior secured term loan and a $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility that replaced our $45 million revolving credit facility.

  • Completed the acquisition of Alsid SAS ("Alsid") and launched Tenable.ad — a solution designed to secure Active Directory environments and disrupt one of the most common attack paths in both advanced persistent threats and common hacks.

  • Announced a strategic collaboration with Deloitte to accelerate and secure smart manufacturing in Fortune 500 environments with Tenable.ot, which will be showcased in Deloitte’s Smart Factory @ Wichita.

  • Celebrated recognition as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for a third consecutive year based on ratings from Tenable employees.

Financial Outlook

For the third quarter of 2021, we currently expect:

  • Revenue in the range of $133.0 million to $135.0 million.

  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $7.0 million to $8.0 million.

  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $1.0 million to $3.0 million, assuming a provision for income taxes of $2.3 million.

  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.03.

  • 115.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

For the year ending December 31, 2021, we currently expect:

  • Calculated current billings in the range of $590.0 million to $595.0 million.

  • Revenue in the range of $528.0 million to $531.0 million.

  • Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $40.0 million to $44.0 million.

  • Non-GAAP net income in the range of $29.0 million to $33.0 million, assuming a provision for income taxes of $3.5 million.

  • Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.29.

  • 115.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.

(1) We also added 91 new enterprise customers in connection with completing the acquisition of Alsid.

Conference Call Information

Tenable will host a conference call today, July 27, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss its financial results. The conference call can be accessed at 877-407-9716 (U.S.) and 201-493-6779 (international). A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. An archived replay of the live broadcast will be available on the Investor Relations page of the website following the call.

About Tenable

Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Contact Information

Investor Relations
investors@tenable.com

Media Relations
tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release other than statements of historical fact, including statements regarding our future results of operations and financial position, business strategy and plans and objectives for future operations, are forward-looking statements and represent our views as of the date of this press release. The words “anticipate,” believe,” “continue,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “will” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short-term and long-term business operations and objectives and financial needs. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions and risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control that could affect our financial results. These risks and uncertainties are detailed in the sections titled "Risk Factors" and "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 and other filings that we make from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at sec.gov. Such risks and uncertainties may be amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic and its potential impact on our business and the global economy. Moreover, we operate in a very competitive and rapidly changing environment. New risks emerge from time to time. It is not possible for our management to predict all risks, nor can we assess the impact of all factors on our business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements we may make. In light of these risks, uncertainties and assumptions, the future events and trends discussed in this press release may not occur and actual results could differ materially and adversely from those anticipated or implied in any forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, we are under no obligation to update these forward-looking statements subsequent to the date of this press release, or to update the reasons if actual results differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics

To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.

Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.

Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.

Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction expenses and costs related to the transfer of acquired intellectual property.

Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impact. In addition, we exclude the tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities. We use non-GAAP net income (loss) to calculate non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share.

Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

130,259

$

107,209

$

253,448

$

209,857

Cost of revenue(1)

26,425

19,142

48,498

37,843

Gross profit

103,834

88,067

204,950

172,014

Operating expenses:

Sales and marketing(1)

65,678

55,443

124,313

115,298

Research and development(1)

28,201

25,310

55,039

52,141

General and administrative(1)

21,836

17,879

43,281

36,812

Total operating expenses

115,715

98,632

222,633

204,251

Loss from operations

(11,881

)

(10,565

)

(17,683

)

(32,237

)

Interest (expense) income, net

(42

)

455

(70

)

1,189

Other expense, net

(471

)

(298

)

(537

)

(1,258

)

Loss before income taxes

(12,394

)

(10,408

)

(18,290

)

(32,306

)

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(756

)

1,552

1,096

2,631

Net loss

$

(11,638

)

$

(11,960

)

$

(19,386

)

$

(34,937

)

Net loss per share, basic and diluted

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.35

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted

105,869

100,209

105,203

99,532

_______________

(1)

Includes stock-based compensation as follows:


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2021

2020

2021

2020

Cost of revenue

$

1,202

$

830

$

2,139

$

1,577

Sales and marketing

7,577

5,375

13,873

9,871

Research and development

5,176

3,893

9,332

6,841

General and administrative

6,514

5,568

12,077

10,412

Total stock-based compensation

$

20,469

$

15,666

$

37,421

$

28,701


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

(in thousands, except per share data)

(unaudited)

Assets

Current assets:

Cash and cash equivalents

$

135,927

$

178,223

Short-term investments

125,111

113,623

Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $240 and $261 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

100,483

115,342

Deferred commissions

32,686

32,143

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

42,255

44,462

Total current assets

436,462

483,793

Property and equipment, net

37,407

38,920

Deferred commissions (net of current portion)

45,811

46,733

Operating lease right-of-use assets

37,299

39,426

Acquired intangible assets, net

42,610

13,193

Goodwill

126,705

54,414

Other assets

18,473

14,110

Total assets

$

744,767

$

690,589

Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity

Current liabilities:

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

$

11,992

$

5,731

Accrued compensation

35,901

35,509

Deferred revenue

334,106

328,819

Operating lease liabilities

5,355

3,815

Other current liabilities

274

1,028

Total current liabilities

387,628

374,902

Deferred revenue (net of current portion)

110,768

105,691

Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion)

52,028

54,529

Other liabilities

8,888

4,802

Total liabilities

559,312

539,924

Stockholders’ equity:

Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 106,510 and 103,715 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)

1,065

1,037

Additional paid-in capital

811,644

757,470

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(16

)

10

Accumulated deficit

(627,238

)

(607,852

)

Total stockholders’ equity

185,455

150,665

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity

$

744,767

$

690,589


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

Cash flows from operating activities:

Net loss

$

(19,386

)

$

(34,937

)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:

Depreciation and amortization

6,807

5,268

Stock-based compensation

37,421

28,701

Other

(268

)

606

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

Accounts receivable

18,985

13,512

Prepaid expenses and other assets

5,077

7,173

Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation

985

(8,297

)

Deferred revenue

6,665

2,182

Other current and noncurrent liabilities

(1,126

)

7,283

Net cash provided by operating activities

55,160

21,491

Cash flows from investing activities:

Purchases of property and equipment

(2,595

)

(11,004

)

Purchases of short-term investments

(87,624

)

(91,908

)

Sales and maturities of short-term investments

76,000

124,675

Business combination, net of cash acquired

(98,489

)

Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities

(112,708

)

21,763

Cash flows from financing activities:

Proceeds from loan agreement

2,000

Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan

8,046

7,307

Proceeds from the exercise of stock options

8,704

10,974

Other financing activities

(5

)

(8

)

Net cash provided by financing activities

16,745

20,273

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(1,463

)

(1,463

)

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash

(42,266

)

62,064

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period

178,463

74,665

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period

$

136,197

$

136,729


TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)

Revenue

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Subscription revenue

$

114,167

$

92,010

$

221,569

$

178,400

Perpetual license and maintenance revenue

12,567

12,179

24,972

25,598

Professional services and other revenue

3,525

3,020

6,907

5,859

Revenue(1)

$

130,259

$

107,209

$

253,448

$

209,857

_______________

(1)

Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 94% of revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 93% of revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.


Calculated Current Billings

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenue

$

130,259

$

107,209

$

253,448

$

209,857

Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period

334,106

274,953

334,106

274,953

Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1)

(327,569

)

(270,916

)

(331,275

)

(274,348

)

Calculated current billings

$

136,796

$

111,246

$

256,279

$

210,462

_______________

(1)

Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $2.5 million related to Alsid's deferred revenue at the acquisition date, which is not included in the deferred revenue, current balance at March 31, 2021 or December 31, 2020.


Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

16,535

$

16,999

$

55,160

$

21,491

Purchases of property and equipment

(1,534

)

(10,390

)

(2,595

)

(11,004

)

Free cash flow(1)

$

15,001

$

6,609

$

52,565

$

10,487

________________

(1)

Free cash flow for the periods presented was impacted by:


Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in millions)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Employee stock purchase plan activity

$

3.1

$

3.3

$

(1.9

)

$

(0.4

)

Acquisition-related expenses

(1.6

)

(3.3

)

(0.7

)

Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer

2.8

Proceeds from lease incentives

8.6

8.6

Capital expenditures related to new headquarters

(0.6

)

(9.7

)

(0.8

)

(9.8

)

Free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were benefited by approximately $5 million and $10 million, respectively, as a result of the accelerated timing of payments for insurance, professional fees and rent in the three months ended December 31, 2020.

Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Loss from operations

$

(11,881

)

$

(10,565

)

$

(17,683

)

$

(32,237

)

Stock-based compensation

20,469

15,666

37,421

28,701

Acquisition-related expenses

1,542

3,700

339

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,404

578

1,983

1,157

Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations

$

11,534

$

5,679

$

25,421

$

(2,040

)

Operating margin

(9

)

%

(10

)

%

(7

)

%

(15

)

%

Non-GAAP operating margin

9

%

5

%

10

%

(1

)

%


Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(in thousands, except for per share amounts)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Net loss

$

(11,638

)

$

(11,960

)

$

(19,386

)

$

(34,937

)

Stock-based compensation

20,469

15,666

37,421

28,701

Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)

(480

)

437

(484

)

635

Acquisition-related expenses(2)

1,542

3,700

339

Tax impact of acquisition(3)

(1,137

)

(1,137

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)

1,404

578

1,983

1,157

Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4)

2,808

Non-GAAP net income (loss)

$

10,160

$

4,721

$

24,905

$

(4,105

)

Net loss per share, diluted

$

(0.11

)

$

(0.12

)

$

(0.18

)

$

(0.35

)

Stock-based compensation

0.19

0.16

0.36

0.29

Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)

0.01

Acquisition-related expenses(2)

0.02

0.03

Tax impact of acquisition(3)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)

0.01

0.01

0.02

0.01

Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4)

0.02

Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(5)

(0.01

)

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted

$

0.09

$

0.04

$

0.22

$

(0.04

)

Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted

105,869

100,209

105,203

99,532

Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted(6)

113,869

108,587

113,905

99,532

________________

(1)

The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.

(2)

The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses and the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not material.

(3)

The tax impact of the Alsid acquisition includes a $1.1 million deferred tax benefit.

(4)

The tax impact of the intra-entity asset transfer is related to the internal restructuring of Indegy, resulting in a current tax payment based on the applicable Israeli tax rate.

(5)

An adjustment may be necessary to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.

(6)

In periods in which there is a non-GAAP net loss, basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding are the same, as potentially dilutive shares would be antidilutive.


Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Gross profit

$

103,834

$

88,067

$

204,950

$

172,014

Stock-based compensation

1,202

830

2,139

1,577

Amortization of acquired intangible assets

1,404

578

1,983

1,157

Non-GAAP gross profit

$

106,440

$

89,475

$

209,072

$

174,748

Gross margin

80

%

82

%

81

%

82

%

Non-GAAP gross margin

82

%

83

%

82

%

83

%


Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Sales and marketing expense

$

65,678

$

55,443

$

124,313

$

115,298

Less: Stock-based compensation

7,577

5,375

13,873

9,871

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense

$

58,101

$

50,068

$

110,440

$

105,427

Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as % of revenue

45

%

47

%

44

%

50

%


Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

Research and development expense

$

28,201

$

25,310

$

55,039

$

52,141

Less: Stock-based compensation

5,176

3,893

9,332

6,841

Non-GAAP research and development expense

$

23,025

$

21,417

$

45,707

$

45,300

Non-GAAP research and development expense as % of revenue

18

%

20

%

18

%

22

%


Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

(dollars in thousands)

2021

2020

2021

2020

General and administrative expense

$

21,836

$

17,879

$

43,281

$

36,812

Less: Stock-based compensation

6,514

5,568

12,077

10,412

Less: Acquisition-related expenses

1,542

3,700

339

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense

$

13,780

$

12,311

$

27,504

$

26,061

Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as % of revenue

11

%

11

%

11

%

12

%

The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.

Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations

Three Months Ending September 30, 2021

Year Ending December 31, 2021

(in millions)

Low

High

Low

High

Forecasted loss from operations

$

(17.2

)

$

(16.2

)

$

(52.1

)

$

(48.1

)

Forecasted stock-based compensation

22.0

22.0

82.5

82.5

Forecasted acquisition-related expenses

0.5

0.5

4.2

4.2

Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets(1)

1.7

1.7

5.4

5.4

Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations

$

7.0

$

8.0

$

40.0

$

44.0


Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share

Three Months Ending September 30, 2021

Year Ending December 31, 2021

(in millions, except per share data)

Low

High

Low

High

Forecasted net loss(1)

$

(21.8

)

$

(19.8

)

$

(62.4

)

$

(58.4

)

Forecasted stock-based compensation

22.0

22.0

82.5

82.5

Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation

0.4

0.4

0.6

0.6

Forecasted acquisition-related expenses

0.5

0.5

4.2

4.2

Forecasted tax impact of acquisition

(1.8

)

(1.8

)

(4.1

)

(4.1

)

Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets

1.7

1.7

5.4

5.4

Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer

2.8

2.8

Forecasted non-GAAP net income

$

1.0

$

3.0

$

29.0

$

33.0

Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1)

$

(0.20

)

$

(0.19

)

$

(0.59

)

$

(0.55

)

Forecasted stock-based compensation

0.22

0.22

0.77

0.77

Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation

0.01

0.01

Forecasted acquisition-related expenses

0.04

0.04

Forecasted tax impact of acquisition

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

(0.04

)

(0.04

)

Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets

0.02

0.02

0.05

0.05

Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer

0.03

0.03

Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2)

(0.01

)

(0.02

)

(0.02

)

Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted

$

0.01

$

0.03

$

0.25

$

0.29

Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, diluted

107.0

107.0

106.5

106.5

Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted

115.0

115.0

115.0

115.0

________________

(1)

The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes a provision for income taxes of $0.8 million and $2.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 and year ending December 31, 2021, respectively.

(2)

Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.


