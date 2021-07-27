Tenable Announces Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Added 399 new enterprise platform customers(1) and 67 net new six-figure customers
Revenue of $130.3 million, up 22% year-over-year
GAAP loss from operations of $11.9 million; Non-GAAP income from operations of $11.5 million
Net cash provided by operating activities of $16.5 million; Free cash flow of $15.0 million
COLUMBIA, Md., July 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable (Nasdaq: TENB), the Cyber Exposure company, today announced financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.
“We are pleased with results for the second quarter as calculated current billings and revenue growth accelerated from strong customer adds and large deals,” said Amit Yoran, Chairman and CEO of Tenable. “These results reflect the continued importance and growing demand for a holistic understanding of Cyber Exposure across the entire attack surface. Our recent acquisition of Alsid and the closing of our $425 million credit facility position us well for continued growth and success."
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights
Revenue was $130.3 million, a 22% increase year-over-year.
Calculated current billings was $136.8 million, a 23% increase year-over-year.
GAAP loss from operations was $11.9 million, compared to a loss of $10.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP income from operations was $11.5 million, compared to $5.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.
GAAP net loss was $11.6 million, compared to a loss of $12.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.
GAAP net loss per share was $0.11, compared to a loss per share of $0.12 in the second quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP net income was $10.2 million, compared to $4.7 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share was $0.09, compared to diluted earnings per share of $0.04 in the second quarter of 2020.
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $261.0 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $291.8 million at December 31, 2020.
Net cash provided by operating activities was $16.5 million, compared to $17.0 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Free cash flow was $15.0 million, compared to $6.6 million in the second quarter of 2020.
Recent Business Highlights
Added 399 new enterprise platform customers(1) and 67 net new six-figure customers.
Closed our new credit facility in July 2021 comprised of a $375 million senior secured term loan and a $50 million senior secured revolving credit facility that replaced our $45 million revolving credit facility.
Completed the acquisition of Alsid SAS ("Alsid") and launched Tenable.ad — a solution designed to secure Active Directory environments and disrupt one of the most common attack paths in both advanced persistent threats and common hacks.
Announced a strategic collaboration with Deloitte to accelerate and secure smart manufacturing in Fortune 500 environments with Tenable.ot, which will be showcased in Deloitte’s Smart Factory @ Wichita.
Celebrated recognition as a Top Workplace by The Washington Post for a third consecutive year based on ratings from Tenable employees.
Financial Outlook
For the third quarter of 2021, we currently expect:
Revenue in the range of $133.0 million to $135.0 million.
Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $7.0 million to $8.0 million.
Non-GAAP net income in the range of $1.0 million to $3.0 million, assuming a provision for income taxes of $2.3 million.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.01 to $0.03.
115.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
For the year ending December 31, 2021, we currently expect:
Calculated current billings in the range of $590.0 million to $595.0 million.
Revenue in the range of $528.0 million to $531.0 million.
Non-GAAP income from operations in the range of $40.0 million to $44.0 million.
Non-GAAP net income in the range of $29.0 million to $33.0 million, assuming a provision for income taxes of $3.5 million.
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.25 to $0.29.
115.0 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.
(1) We also added 91 new enterprise customers in connection with completing the acquisition of Alsid.
About Tenable
Tenable® is the Cyber Exposure company. Over 30,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include more than 50 percent of the Fortune 500, more than 30 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Other Key Metrics
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, as described below, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, are presented to enhance investors’ overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful information about our financial performance, enhance the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects and allow for greater transparency with respect to important metrics used by management for financial and operational decision-making. We present these non-GAAP financial measures to assist investors in seeing our financial performance using a management view and because we believe that these measures provide an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.
Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the financial tables accompanying this press release.
Calculated Current Billings: We define calculated current billings, a non-GAAP financial measure, as total revenue recognized in a period plus the change in current deferred revenue in the corresponding period. We believe that calculated current billings is a key metric to measure our periodic performance. Given that most of our customers pay in advance (including multi-year contracts), but we generally recognize the related revenue ratably over time, we use calculated current billings to measure and monitor our ability to provide our business with the working capital generated by upfront payments from our customers. We believe that calculated current billings, which excludes deferred revenue for periods beyond twelve months in a customer’s contractual term, more closely correlates with annual contract value and that the variability in total billings, depending on the timing of large multi-year contracts and the preference for annual billing versus multi-year upfront billing, may distort growth in one period over another.
Free Cash Flow: We define free cash flow, a non-GAAP financial measure, as net cash provided by operating activities less purchases of property and equipment. We believe free cash flow is an important liquidity measure of the cash (if any) that is available, after purchases of property and equipment, for investment in our business and to make acquisitions. We believe that free cash flow is useful to investors as a liquidity measure because it measures our ability to generate or use cash.
Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin: We define these non-GAAP financial measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Acquisition-related expenses include transaction expenses and costs related to the transfer of acquired intellectual property.
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share: We define non-GAAP net income (loss) as GAAP net loss, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation, acquisition-related expenses and amortization of acquired intangible assets, including the applicable tax impact. In addition, we exclude the tax impact of intra-entity asset transfers resulting from the internal restructuring of legal entities. We use non-GAAP net income (loss) to calculate non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin: We define non-GAAP gross profit as GAAP gross profit, excluding the effect of stock-based compensation and amortization of acquired intangible assets. Non-GAAP gross margin is defined as non-GAAP gross profit as a percentage of revenue.
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense, Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense and Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense: We define these non-GAAP measures as their respective GAAP measures, excluding stock-based compensation and acquisition-related expenses.
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
130,259
$
107,209
$
253,448
$
209,857
Cost of revenue(1)
26,425
19,142
48,498
37,843
Gross profit
103,834
88,067
204,950
172,014
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing(1)
65,678
55,443
124,313
115,298
Research and development(1)
28,201
25,310
55,039
52,141
General and administrative(1)
21,836
17,879
43,281
36,812
Total operating expenses
115,715
98,632
222,633
204,251
Loss from operations
(11,881
)
(10,565
)
(17,683
)
(32,237
)
Interest (expense) income, net
(42
)
455
(70
)
1,189
Other expense, net
(471
)
(298
)
(537
)
(1,258
)
Loss before income taxes
(12,394
)
(10,408
)
(18,290
)
(32,306
)
(Benefit) provision for income taxes
(756
)
1,552
1,096
2,631
Net loss
$
(11,638
)
$
(11,960
)
$
(19,386
)
$
(34,937
)
Net loss per share, basic and diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.35
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, basic and diluted
105,869
100,209
105,203
99,532
_______________
(1)
Includes stock-based compensation as follows:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Cost of revenue
$
1,202
$
830
$
2,139
$
1,577
Sales and marketing
7,577
5,375
13,873
9,871
Research and development
5,176
3,893
9,332
6,841
General and administrative
6,514
5,568
12,077
10,412
Total stock-based compensation
$
20,469
$
15,666
$
37,421
$
28,701
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
135,927
$
178,223
Short-term investments
125,111
113,623
Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $240 and $261 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
100,483
115,342
Deferred commissions
32,686
32,143
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
42,255
44,462
Total current assets
436,462
483,793
Property and equipment, net
37,407
38,920
Deferred commissions (net of current portion)
45,811
46,733
Operating lease right-of-use assets
37,299
39,426
Acquired intangible assets, net
42,610
13,193
Goodwill
126,705
54,414
Other assets
18,473
14,110
Total assets
$
744,767
$
690,589
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
$
11,992
$
5,731
Accrued compensation
35,901
35,509
Deferred revenue
334,106
328,819
Operating lease liabilities
5,355
3,815
Other current liabilities
274
1,028
Total current liabilities
387,628
374,902
Deferred revenue (net of current portion)
110,768
105,691
Operating lease liabilities (net of current portion)
52,028
54,529
Other liabilities
8,888
4,802
Total liabilities
559,312
539,924
Stockholders’ equity:
Common stock (par value: $0.01; 500,000 shares authorized; 106,510 and 103,715 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively)
1,065
1,037
Additional paid-in capital
811,644
757,470
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income
(16
)
10
Accumulated deficit
(627,238
)
(607,852
)
Total stockholders’ equity
185,455
150,665
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
744,767
$
690,589
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(unaudited)
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$
(19,386
)
$
(34,937
)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
6,807
5,268
Stock-based compensation
37,421
28,701
Other
(268
)
606
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
18,985
13,512
Prepaid expenses and other assets
5,077
7,173
Accounts payable, accrued expenses and accrued compensation
985
(8,297
)
Deferred revenue
6,665
2,182
Other current and noncurrent liabilities
(1,126
)
7,283
Net cash provided by operating activities
55,160
21,491
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property and equipment
(2,595
)
(11,004
)
Purchases of short-term investments
(87,624
)
(91,908
)
Sales and maturities of short-term investments
76,000
124,675
Business combination, net of cash acquired
(98,489
)
—
Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities
(112,708
)
21,763
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from loan agreement
—
2,000
Proceeds from stock issued in connection with the employee stock purchase plan
8,046
7,307
Proceeds from the exercise of stock options
8,704
10,974
Other financing activities
(5
)
(8
)
Net cash provided by financing activities
16,745
20,273
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(1,463
)
(1,463
)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash
(42,266
)
62,064
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period
178,463
74,665
Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period
$
136,197
$
136,729
TENABLE HOLDINGS, INC.
REVENUE COMPONENTS AND RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(unaudited)
Revenue
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Subscription revenue
$
114,167
$
92,010
$
221,569
$
178,400
Perpetual license and maintenance revenue
12,567
12,179
24,972
25,598
Professional services and other revenue
3,525
3,020
6,907
5,859
Revenue(1)
$
130,259
$
107,209
$
253,448
$
209,857
_______________
(1)
Recurring revenue, which includes revenue from subscription arrangements for software and cloud-based solutions and maintenance associated with perpetual licenses, represented 94% of revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and 93% of revenue in the three and six months ended June 30, 2020.
Calculated Current Billings
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue
$
130,259
$
107,209
$
253,448
$
209,857
Add: Deferred revenue (current), end of period
334,106
274,953
334,106
274,953
Less: Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period(1)
(327,569
)
(270,916
)
(331,275
)
(274,348
)
Calculated current billings
$
136,796
$
111,246
$
256,279
$
210,462
_______________
(1)
Deferred revenue (current), beginning of period for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 includes $2.5 million related to Alsid's deferred revenue at the acquisition date, which is not included in the deferred revenue, current balance at March 31, 2021 or December 31, 2020.
Free Cash Flow
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net cash provided by operating activities
$
16,535
$
16,999
$
55,160
$
21,491
Purchases of property and equipment
(1,534
)
(10,390
)
(2,595
)
(11,004
)
Free cash flow(1)
$
15,001
$
6,609
$
52,565
$
10,487
________________
(1)
Free cash flow for the periods presented was impacted by:
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in millions)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Employee stock purchase plan activity
$
3.1
$
3.3
$
(1.9
)
$
(0.4
)
Acquisition-related expenses
(1.6
)
—
(3.3
)
(0.7
)
Tax payment on intra-entity asset transfer
—
—
2.8
—
Proceeds from lease incentives
—
8.6
—
8.6
Capital expenditures related to new headquarters
(0.6
)
(9.7
)
(0.8
)
(9.8
)
Free cash flow for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 were benefited by approximately $5 million and $10 million, respectively, as a result of the accelerated timing of payments for insurance, professional fees and rent in the three months ended December 31, 2020.
Non-GAAP Income (Loss) from Operations and Non-GAAP Operating Margin
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Loss from operations
$
(11,881
)
$
(10,565
)
$
(17,683
)
$
(32,237
)
Stock-based compensation
20,469
15,666
37,421
28,701
Acquisition-related expenses
1,542
—
3,700
339
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,404
578
1,983
1,157
Non-GAAP income (loss) from operations
$
11,534
$
5,679
$
25,421
$
(2,040
)
Operating margin
(9
)
%
(10
)
%
(7
)
%
(15
)
%
Non-GAAP operating margin
9
%
5
%
10
%
(1
)
%
Non-GAAP Net Income (Loss) and Non-GAAP Earnings (Loss) Per Share
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except for per share amounts)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Net loss
$
(11,638
)
$
(11,960
)
$
(19,386
)
$
(34,937
)
Stock-based compensation
20,469
15,666
37,421
28,701
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)
(480
)
437
(484
)
635
Acquisition-related expenses(2)
1,542
—
3,700
339
Tax impact of acquisition(3)
(1,137
)
—
(1,137
)
—
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)
1,404
578
1,983
1,157
Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4)
—
—
2,808
—
Non-GAAP net income (loss)
$
10,160
$
4,721
$
24,905
$
(4,105
)
Net loss per share, diluted
$
(0.11
)
$
(0.12
)
$
(0.18
)
$
(0.35
)
Stock-based compensation
0.19
0.16
0.36
0.29
Tax impact of stock-based compensation(1)
—
—
—
0.01
Acquisition-related expenses(2)
0.02
—
0.03
—
Tax impact of acquisition(3)
(0.01
)
—
(0.01
)
—
Amortization of acquired intangible assets(2)
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.01
Tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer(4)
—
—
0.02
—
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(5)
(0.01
)
(0.01
)
(0.02
)
—
Non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted
$
0.09
$
0.04
$
0.22
$
(0.04
)
Weighted-average shares used to compute GAAP net loss per share, diluted
105,869
100,209
105,203
99,532
Weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings (loss) per share, diluted(6)
113,869
108,587
113,905
99,532
________________
(1)
The tax impact of stock-based compensation is based on the tax treatment for the applicable tax jurisdictions.
(2)
The tax impact of acquisition-related expenses and the amortization of acquired intangible assets is not material.
(3)
The tax impact of the Alsid acquisition includes a $1.1 million deferred tax benefit.
(4)
The tax impact of the intra-entity asset transfer is related to the internal restructuring of Indegy, resulting in a current tax payment based on the applicable Israeli tax rate.
(5)
An adjustment may be necessary to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.
(6)
In periods in which there is a non-GAAP net loss, basic and diluted weighted average shares outstanding are the same, as potentially dilutive shares would be antidilutive.
Non-GAAP Gross Profit and Non-GAAP Gross Margin
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Gross profit
$
103,834
$
88,067
$
204,950
$
172,014
Stock-based compensation
1,202
830
2,139
1,577
Amortization of acquired intangible assets
1,404
578
1,983
1,157
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
106,440
$
89,475
$
209,072
$
174,748
Gross margin
80
%
82
%
81
%
82
%
Non-GAAP gross margin
82
%
83
%
82
%
83
%
Non-GAAP Sales and Marketing Expense
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Sales and marketing expense
$
65,678
$
55,443
$
124,313
$
115,298
Less: Stock-based compensation
7,577
5,375
13,873
9,871
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense
$
58,101
$
50,068
$
110,440
$
105,427
Non-GAAP sales and marketing expense as % of revenue
45
%
47
%
44
%
50
%
Non-GAAP Research and Development Expense
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Research and development expense
$
28,201
$
25,310
$
55,039
$
52,141
Less: Stock-based compensation
5,176
3,893
9,332
6,841
Non-GAAP research and development expense
$
23,025
$
21,417
$
45,707
$
45,300
Non-GAAP research and development expense as % of revenue
18
%
20
%
18
%
22
%
Non-GAAP General and Administrative Expense
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(dollars in thousands)
2021
2020
2021
2020
General and administrative expense
$
21,836
$
17,879
$
43,281
$
36,812
Less: Stock-based compensation
6,514
5,568
12,077
10,412
Less: Acquisition-related expenses
1,542
—
3,700
339
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense
$
13,780
$
12,311
$
27,504
$
26,061
Non-GAAP general and administrative expense as % of revenue
11
%
11
%
11
%
12
%
The following adjustments to reconcile forecasted non-GAAP income from operations, non-GAAP net income and non-GAAP earnings per share are subject to a number of uncertainties and assumptions, each of which are inherently difficult to forecast. As a result, actual adjustments and GAAP results may differ materially.
Forecasted Non-GAAP Income from Operations
Three Months Ending September 30, 2021
Year Ending December 31, 2021
(in millions)
Low
High
Low
High
Forecasted loss from operations
$
(17.2
)
$
(16.2
)
$
(52.1
)
$
(48.1
)
Forecasted stock-based compensation
22.0
22.0
82.5
82.5
Forecasted acquisition-related expenses
0.5
0.5
4.2
4.2
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets(1)
1.7
1.7
5.4
5.4
Forecasted non-GAAP income from operations
$
7.0
$
8.0
$
40.0
$
44.0
Forecasted Non-GAAP Net Income and Non-GAAP Earnings Per Share
Three Months Ending September 30, 2021
Year Ending December 31, 2021
(in millions, except per share data)
Low
High
Low
High
Forecasted net loss(1)
$
(21.8
)
$
(19.8
)
$
(62.4
)
$
(58.4
)
Forecasted stock-based compensation
22.0
22.0
82.5
82.5
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation
0.4
0.4
0.6
0.6
Forecasted acquisition-related expenses
0.5
0.5
4.2
4.2
Forecasted tax impact of acquisition
(1.8
)
(1.8
)
(4.1
)
(4.1
)
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets
1.7
1.7
5.4
5.4
Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer
—
—
2.8
2.8
Forecasted non-GAAP net income
$
1.0
$
3.0
$
29.0
$
33.0
Forecasted net loss per share, diluted(1)
$
(0.20
)
$
(0.19
)
$
(0.59
)
$
(0.55
)
Forecasted stock-based compensation
0.22
0.22
0.77
0.77
Forecasted tax impact of stock-based compensation
—
—
0.01
0.01
Forecasted acquisition-related expenses
—
—
0.04
0.04
Forecasted tax impact of acquisition
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
(0.04
)
(0.04
)
Forecasted amortization of acquired intangible assets
0.02
0.02
0.05
0.05
Forecasted tax impact of intra-entity asset transfer
—
—
0.03
0.03
Adjustment to diluted earnings per share(2)
(0.01
)
—
(0.02
)
(0.02
)
Forecasted non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
$
0.01
$
0.03
$
0.25
$
0.29
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute net loss per share, diluted
107.0
107.0
106.5
106.5
Forecasted weighted-average shares used to compute non-GAAP earnings per share, diluted
115.0
115.0
115.0
115.0
________________
(1)
The forecasted GAAP net loss assumes a provision for income taxes of $0.8 million and $2.8 million in the three months ended September 30, 2021 and year ending December 31, 2021, respectively.
(2)
Adjustment to reconcile GAAP net loss per share, which excludes potentially dilutive shares, to non-GAAP earnings per share, which includes potentially dilutive shares.