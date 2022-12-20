Ten years on from fatal gang rape, India’s women are haunted by a sexual violence epidemic

Activists of the Progressive Democratic Students Federation (PDSF) hold placards and banners as they join a demonstration within the 'Stop Rape Culture' campaign, in Kolkata, India, 16 December 2022 - PIYAL ADHIKARY/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Like so many women in India, Sunita has been groped in public. Her experience is a common one: she was sexually assaulted on a bus as she travelled to work in Delhi.

After a few minutes into the journey, she felt a man pressing his body against hers. His breath was heavy on her neck, but Sunita could not move on the packed vehicle. “It was very scary but I expected it would happen,” she says. “It has happened to so many of my friends. They had warned me.”

Such is the prevalence of sexual violence in India, that millions of women like Sunita live in a constant state of anticipation, waiting for the inevitability of a crime that they can neither prevent nor report.

But despite the country’s reputation as one of the most dangerous places in the world for women, where rape, molestation and casual harassment is normalised across society, there has been minimal progress in tackling a silent epidemic that has raged for decades.

Flashpoints of anger and rage among Indian women have threatened to change the status quo, but such moments have been fleeting.

Asha Devi, mother of the 2012 Delhi gang rape victim, attends a vigil to mark the 10th anniversary of the heinous attack that killed her daughter - MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators hold a candlit vigil to remember the Nirbhaya case – but India's women are still at risk - MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Indeed, ten years have now passed since the brutal rape and murder of a 23-year-old woman, known as Nirbhaya, on a moving bus in Delhi. An eruption of nationwide protests followed, during which demonstrators held placards criticising the country’s police, burnt effigies of rapists and held candlelit vigils extending long into the night.

Several months after the horrific incident, the Indian government overhauled its laws around sexual violence, introducing much lengthier jail sentences for rape, for example. At the time, it was seen as a turning point for India. But, a decade on, little has changed.

Last week, the Times of India reported that a 42-year-old woman in Mumbai had been gang-raped in her home at knife point by a group of men who then inflicted burns on her genitalia with cigarettes.

The heavily-traumatised woman spent two days in hospital before being discharged to begin her long-recovery at home. Three people are now under investigation.

In the neighbouring state of Telangana, a traumatised foreign student approached police after a senior professor at her university allegedly kidnapped and raped her after class.

Elsewhere, the body of a missing 13-year-old girl was found in a water works tank in the city of Hisar, in the northern state of Haryana. It was suspected she had first been raped.

And across social media, Gujaratis recently expressed their anger after a well-known wrestling champion from the state admitted molesting over 100 women.

Female passengers travel in a women-only compartment on a Delhi metro train - MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

A gaping lack of data is one of the largest challenges in addressing India’s sexual violence epidemic, with the authorities seemingly unwilling or, perhaps, afraid to highlight the full extent of the issue.

But available information clearly indicates that, ten years on from Nirbhaya’s tragic rape and death, Indian women are still subject to widespread sexual violence.

India’s National Crime Records Bureau documented 31,677 cases of rape nationwide in 2021 – a figure that is the tip of an iceberg in a country where only a minutiae of sexual assaults are reported.

The National Family Health Survey from 2016 – the most recent dataset available – concluded that more than 99 percent of rapes in the country go unreported, while 47 percent of Indian girls suffer some form of sexual abuse during childhood.

“I don’t think there are any less sexual assaults, one decade on,” explains Dr Nayreen Daruwalla, the Programme Director for the Prevention of Violence against Women and Children at SNEHA, a non-profit organisation in Mumbai.

“They are still not reported enough – the honour and shame involved still stops the vast majority of women from speaking out or from major society change occurring.”

Women ‘incapable’ of independent living

Academics struggle to explain why sexual harassment and violence are so commonplace in India but some speculate it is linked to the country’s 3,000-year-old caste system, which divides India’s majority Hindu population into 25,000 societal categories. India also remains one of the most patriarchal countries on the planet.

Although successive governments have implemented policies to relax the oppressive and ultra conservative caste system, it still persists as a divisive tool in society, with Indians regularly reporting caste-based violence and discrimination.

The subjugation is reflected across India in the treatment of women. To this day, the vast majority of women are expected to join their husband’s household after marriage and often have little control over their wants and needs; unsurprisingly, fewer than one-third of Indian women are employed.

“Women in India still aren’t regarded as being capable of autonomous, independent living,” explains Uma Chakravarti, a leading Indian historian. “We are a repressed society in a certain type of way, with a lot of violence against our daughters if they choose to live a life outside that of traditional marriage.”

Much of Indian society remains staunchly conservative and it’s common to believe that women who are sexually assaulted deserve it. These attitudes are reflected in India’s political arena, where more than 90 per cent of ruling MPs are men.

Two women walk past a Pink booth – a specialist police hut specifically set up to improve female safety – at a market in New Delhi - MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Sexual violence simply isn’t a political priority and, in some cases, even encouraged by those who walk the corridors of power.

In 2021, an MP from the opposition Congress Party infamously told Indian women that “when rape is inevitable, lie down and enjoy [it],” while four current MPs face charges of crimes against women.

“The government needs to prioritise womens’ safety and not just pay lip service at the time of elections but really implement long-term sustainable solutions,” argues Shruti Kapoor, the founder of Sayfty, an organisation empowering Indian women.

“They should be investing in the roads being safer, there should be street lights and patrolling by security officers, as well as education and introducing consent culture in our curriculum so that from a young age children learn the concept of respect.”

Legal marital rape and victim blaming

This political indifference and pervasive embrace of societal hierarchy, which stretches back millenia, has created a deep belief among a large proportion of Indian men that women are their property and sexual violence is thus justified.

Marital rape is legal in India – one of 32 countries where it remains so – and a succession of Indian courts have upheld the law, despite it being a widespread issue for women.

Those women brave enough to report their husbands for rape risk being thrown out from their home, often without any income to fall back on. Communities still regularly blame the victims themselves, who are usually forced to live with life-long stigma, which can stop them from pursuing personal relationships or a career.

“Largely, the culture has remained the same,” argues Dr Ranjana Kumari, the Director of the Centre for Social Research, a Delhi-based NGO.

“It is inherent in Indian culture that wives are the property of their husbands and approval is given to violent behaviour, domination and control of your wife,” she adds, citing how it is perceived as “okay to beat your wife if she is not delivering you good food as a husband.”

“I would say that in spite of law changes and wider definitions of sexual assault, punishment framework changes and more awareness in society after what happened to Nirbhaya, we have not witnessed any real improvement in safety for Indian women one decade on.”

India’s patriarchal culture is also prevalent in the country’s public sector, particularly in the judiciary and police force, making it harder for women to speak out against their attackers while emboldening men.

A woman negotiates a ride with an auto rickshaw driver in New Delhi - MONEY SHARMA/AFP via Getty Images

Karuna Nundy is one of India’s leading lawyers and played a pivotal role in revising India’s anti-rape laws following the Nirbhaya incident. She argues that the public sector should “hire judges and police based on their approach to gender-based violence” and promote those “who do it well.”

Otherwise, she adds, the “legal structure only reinforces the patriarchy that already exists in society.”

While there have been improvements in the reporting of sexual assault since 2012, particularly in making police officers criminally liable if they fail to register a woman’s complaint, there are still major systemic challenges.

There is a huge variation in the quality of the Indian legal system and a backlog of over 40 million cases after the pandemic, meaning women are forced to years to have their day in court. In the meantime, they are often subject to harassment and intimidation.

In 2019, in the northern city of Unnao, a 23-year-old woman was infamously set on fire, and later died, while on her way to testify against two men who had allegedly raped her.

Corruption is also endemic in many courts in smaller Indian towns and cities, experts say. This can make it extremely difficult for a woman from a lower caste background to file a complaint against a man.

But without meaningful drive and commitment from politicians to address the prevalence of sexual violence within Indian society, the experiences of Sunita and others will continue.

“For now, I am taking a rickshaw to work directly but I can't afford to do it forever,” says Sunita. “I am too scared to take the bus again.”

