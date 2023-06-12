Ten wedding guests killed in Australia after bus rolls

Police inspect the bus on its side near the town of Greta - AP

Ten people were killed in Australia when a bus carrying a group of about 40 returning wedding guests rolled overnight in the Hunter Valley, New South Wales, the heart of the state’s wine country.

The accident happened just after 11.30pm local time on Sunday amid foggy conditions at a roundabout on Wine Country Drive in the town of Greta.

Guests had attended a wedding at Wandin Estate Winery earlier in the day and were en route to their accommodation in Singleton, a town about 40-minutes away, when the crash occurred. One guest told Nine Network’s Today programme it had been a “fairytale” wedding.

“We just got the news that there has been a crash and we all stared panicking,” he said.

Police said 25 people were injured in the accident and were taken to hospitals by helicopter and road. A further 18 passengers were uninjured.

The driver of the bus, a 58-year-old man, was arrested. He is being held at Cessnock police station and will be charged, Police Assistant Commissioner Tracy Chapman said.

Police said a crime scene has been established at the site and an investigation into the cause of the crash is under way.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese gave his deepest sympathies and said the crash was “cruel indeed”.

“All Australians waking up to tragic news from the Hunter send our deepest sympathies to the loved ones of those killed in this horrific bus tragedy,” Mr Albanese said.

“For a day of joy to end in such devastating loss is cruel indeed. Our thoughts are also with those who have been injured.”

Jay Suvaal, the mayor of nearby Cessnock, said the crash was “truly horrific”.

“We are a major wedding and tourist destination in the Hunter Valley, and so there will be people from all over the state and the country that have been to these areas and have probably done similar things,” he told the Nine Network. “I think it will send shock waves right through the broader community.”

The town of Greta is nestled in the heart of the Hunter Valley wine region, a picturesque area dotted with vineyards and restaurants. It was the first wine region established in Australia.