TEN Water Adds More than 300 Stores in the Northeast and New England

BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 2, 2023 / Premium alkaline water brand TEN Alkaline Spring Water is pleased to announce its expansion into two new retailers in the Northeast and New England. TEN Water will now be available to customers of Tops (154 stores) and Giant Food (169 stores). TEN will be offered in both the 1 Gallon jug and Aluminum Cans 8-pack at Tops and in the 1 Gallon jug at Giant Food.

Tops grocery stores are located in the states of New York, Vermont, and Pennsylvania while Giant Food stores are located in Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

"Grocery retailers are witnessing a growing demand among their customers for premium alkaline spring water and TEN Water fills that need perfectly", said TEN founder Jose Fernandez. "We are thrilled to expand distribution further into the Northeast and New England with these two long-standing and trusted retailers. We continue to commit our focus to customer satisfaction and growing brand loyalty by delivering a top quality premium product at a low price."

Launched in 2013, TEN Water has seen significant growth over the last 6 years. TEN Water currently has widespread retail availability at Publix, Food Lion, The Fresh Market, Food City, Whole Foods, Meijer, Wegmans, Weis, Redners, Shop Rite, Stop & Shop, United, Albertsons, Key Food and more. TEN offers a premium, high-quality product to consumers with its BPA free, PET recyclable bottles as well as aluminum cans and the highest pH available among bottled waters with a stable pH of 10.

TEN Water is naturally filtered in the foothills of the Great Appalachian Valley, in underwater caves deep below the earth's surface. These caves are natural quartzite and granite aquafers with rock so dense they naturally filter the water to an incredibly pure state, free of chemicals, impurities or pollution.

In addition to being sold in thousands of supermarkets, TEN is also available online at Amazon.com.

To learn more, visit www.tenspringwater.com.

About TEN Water

TEN Water offers the highest pH water available at 10pH. Rich with electrolytes, TEN is bottled at the source from pure, natural springs, unlike many bottled waters that are sourced from municipal sources. TEN Water is available in half-liter bottles, 1 liter bottles, 1.5 liter bottles, 1 gallon jugs, half-liter six packs and 12oz aluminum can eight packs at supermarkets and specialty markets throughout the United States and the Caribbean, and online at Amazon.com. For more information about TEN Water, visit www.tenspringwater.com.

