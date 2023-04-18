Ten things we learned from the Senate report on Covid in China

Members of the audience listen as testimonies are read before the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Pandemic - Win McNamee/Getty Images North America

Claims that Covid-19 leaked from a lab were once roundly dismissed as “Trumped-up charges” - the ravings of a US president who seemed maliciously hellbent on blaming China for the pandemic.

Now, after 18 months of extensive research and analysis, a US Senate Committee has published its full 304-page report into the matter, and it makes for compelling reading.

The committee concludes: “The preponderance of circumstantial evidence supports an unintentional research-related incident.”

It even appears that China began making vaccines before admitting to the world that there was a dangerous virus running across the country.

Here, the Telegraph outlines 10 things we learned from the US Senate report.

1. China may have started creating vaccines before telling the world that Covid-19 existed

Investigations by the committee show a team led by Professor Yusen Zhou of the Academy of Military Medical Sciences (AMMS) filed a patent for a Covid-19 vaccine on February 24, 2020.

Vaccine developers interviewed by the investigators say it would have taken at least two to three months to reach such a stage, meaning work must have started in November 2019, one month before China released details of the virus.

The report also revealed “uncertainties” surrounding the death of Prof Zhou, who died sometime in the spring of 2020. The Chinese government has not acknowledged his death or the circumstances.

2. Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) might have been selling laboratory animals for human consumption

Scientists in Wuhan were experimenting on the same kinds of animals that were being sold in the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market, where the first Covid outbreak occurred.

Dr Shi Zhengli of WIV has previously confirmed the team was experimenting on palm civets, which were an intermediate host in the 2003 Sars epidemic. An average of 29 per month were sold at the 17 wet markets in Wuhan.

While there is no evidence that WIV researchers sold experimental animals, rather than destroying them, there is a precedent for such behaviour in China, the report authors note.

On January 3, 2020, a professor at China Agricultural University in Beijing was sentenced for corruption, and for selling animals and animal products after laboratory experiments.

In October 2020, new Chinese Biosafety and Biosecurity Legislation expressly forbade “introducing animals used in experimentation into the marketplace”.

3. Wuhan scientists filed 13 patents to improve biosecurity in the six months before the pandemic

In April 2019, the WIV submitted details of patents to improve the physical containment of dangerous pathogens in their laboratories.

One patent addressed the problem of maintaining airtight seals on gas-tight doors and warned of a potential issue of existing door seals developing slow leaks over time.

Virologists in a WIV lab - Barcroft Media/Getty Images Contributor

Another patent suggested ways of improving sterilisers and air filters. Another proposal was based on the problem of maintaining sterilisation temperatures.

4. Wuhan scientists were to attend mandatory biosecurity training in Nov 19, 2019

On November 19, 2019, a month before the virus was announced, the WIV hosted a special senior leadership biosafety and security training session, led by the senior official from the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

The official travelled from Beijing to relay “important oral and written instructions” from senior PRC leadership to the WIV, regarding the “complex and grave situation facing [bio]security work”.

At the session, the deputy director of the WIV’s Office of Safety and Security “pointed to the severe consequences that could result” from biosecurity lapses.

The session was followed by a two-and-a-half-day remedial biosafety training course for WIV researchers and individuals from other Wuhan research institutes, including Wuhan University.

5. Wuhan officials carried out an emergency airport drill on Sept 18, 2019, to identify passengers infected with novel coronavirus

On September 18, 2019, three months before Covid was announced to the world, Wuhan officials conducted an emergency response drill at its international airport. This included identifying and responding to an arriving passenger infected with a novel coronavirus.

In the same month, China’s National People’s Congress drafted legislation to strengthen the management of laboratories involved in pathogen research, and improve adherence to national standards and requirements for biosafety.

6. New start date for the pandemic

The virus seemed to have emerged far earlier than China admitted, probably between October 28 and November 10, when US diplomats commented on the unusually “bad flu season” in Wuhan and satellites picked up an increase in hospital traffic.

The deputy consular chief recalled: “By mid-October 2019, the dedicated team at the US Consulate General in Wuhan knew the city had been struck by what was thought to be an unusually vicious flu season. The disease worsened in November.”

Doctors in Wuhan reported that classes in some high schools were cancelled temporarily in November 2019, because students were becoming infected with what was described as a severe influenza.

7. Social media reports of Covid-like illness increased near Wuhan animal experiment campuses in December 2019

Studies examining social media requests for medical assistance for symptoms related to Covid in December 2019 and January 2020 show a spike in cases in close proximity to WIV’s Xiaoshonghan campus, as well as Wuhan University.

The clustering could support the potential spillover event from an infected researcher or laboratory animal.

8. The pandemic may have been started by two spillover events, two weeks apart

Epidemiological and genetic analyses of the early circulating Wuhan Covid strains support the possibility of two spillover events, two or more weeks apart, the report states.

The assessment was based on minor genetic differences in early circulating strains, suggesting two lineages of the same virus may have emerged simultaneously and progressed on different paths or were sequentially separated by some period of time.

One lineage showed more mutations than the other, implying it had been circulated longer than the other or had potentially passed through more individuals.

Epidemiological modelling and reports of early Covid cases indicated that mid-October to mid-November 2019 was the most likely timeframe for the virus entering humans.

9. WIV collected 20,000 bat and animal samples by 2019, but did not disclose all of the viruses

As a result of field expeditions by 2019, the Wuhan researchers had collected a minimum of 20,000 bat and other animal virus samples from across China.

Before 2019, the WIV published sequences in a public database, but it was taken offline in September 2019.

The database reportedly held an estimated 100 unpublished sequences of the beta-coronavirus subgenus to which Covid-19 belongs.

The report’s authors say the undisclosed sequences may contain strains that are closer to Covid-19 than viruses previously disclosed.

10. Scientists were working with centrifuges that could have sprayed the virus into the air

Researchers at the WIV screened thousands of bat coronavirus samples, and used centrifuges in experiments.

Report authors note that centrifuges can produce large amounts of hazardous infectious aerosols.

“A catastrophic mechanical failure can produce not only aerosols but hazardous fragments that could result in traumatic injuries to personnel,” the report concludes.

“A centrifuge can also produce large amounts of unrecognised hazardous infectious aerosols if not properly operated, also causing a risk for multiple exposures.”