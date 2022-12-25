Ten people buried alive in Christmas Day avalanche in Austria

Austria avalanche skiing Christmas Day emergency - Police Vorarlberg/Handout via Reuters

At least 10 people are feared to have been buried in an avalanche in western Austria on Christmas Day, according to local media reports.

The avalanche occurred at about 3pm local time (2pm GMT) in the Lech/Zuers free-skiing area, according to the Austrian Press Agency (APA).

One person was rescued as several helicopters and search teams were deployed soon after the incident.

“We are doing everything we can to rescue the winter sports enthusiasts,” APA quoted the municipality of Lech as saying.

Some 100 people were involved in the search, with rescuers requesting headlamps so that they can continue the search in the dark.

The resort’s website said that the ski area was closed as of 5pm (4pm GMT) and that there would be an update at 8am (7am GMT) on Boxing Day.

Lech/Zuers once described itself as “one of the best ski areas in the world” and the “cradle of Alpine skiing”.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for further updates.