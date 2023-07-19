Ten minutes in, it’s clear I wasn’t built for Seville’s vicious heatwave

Temperatures in Spain have easily passed 40C this week - EPA

Even the wind is hot in Seville. The heat hits you as soon as you step off the plane and never goes away.

It’s like sucking down gulps of sponge soaked in Tabasco. No matter how much you pant, there is no relief.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

Less than 10 minutes after landing in one of the hottest places in Spain in the midst of the Charon heatwave, it was clear I was not built for this.

A slightly overweight middle-aged Englishman in Marks and Spencer’s jeans and a Barbour pullover was no match for the glare of the Andalucian sun.

Not far away in Cordoba, the mercury was at 43.9C, a regional record for Andalucia.

In the time it took me to pay my mercifully air-conditioned cab, receive my bag and get to the hotel door, I was filmed in a thin membrane of lukewarm sweat.

A construction worker tries to keep cool in Seville's raging heat - GETTY IMAGES

Safely indoors I turned down the air conditioning to 20C and took the first of many cold showers.

‘I zig-zag between shady spots like a staggering drunk’

Such moments of sweet relief evaporated instantaneously when I ventured outside for food.

How was I meant to know that the hottest part of the day in Spain is from 5pm to 7pm, with temperatures intolerable until almost midnight?

I employed survival tactics, zig-zagging roads to ensure I was in the shade like a staggering drunk.

I timed my walks past cafes to benefit from the sprays of water shot over the tables from awnings to cool down customers.

Locals here know to avoid the worst of the heat in the afternoon and evening - GETTY IMAGES

After a maximum of 10 minutes, I was forced back indoors; patches of perspiration spreading from beneath my armpits, down my back and in rivulets down my legs.

Perhaps a dip in the pool on the hotel’s roof would quench this living inferno?

No such luck, the small pool was occupied by two couples steaming there like four baking frogs in a pond.

Finally, the temperature outside was tolerable, although it was still about 38C - and 11pm.

Only the Brits brave the Seville afternoon

I wasn’t the only one to venture outdoors.

Although most Sevillianos wisely flee to the beaches in summer, those that remain live indoors until a time when most of us Brits are tucked up safely in bed.

No one but the English sit outside Seville’s cafes during the day. Sevillianos hunker indoors in the refreshing cold of the air con.

But we Brits do have a determination to make the best of things.

Staying cool in Spain on Tuesday was hard work - GETTY IMAGES

The next day, jeans swapped for T-shirt and shorts, and slathered head to toe in factor 50, I got to talking to Nick, his wife Jo, and their two children Lily and Freddie.

They had been driving their campervan around Spain when it broke down. The family from Reading had decided to soldier on, following their broken-down van as it traversed Spain in the search for a new spare part, and staying in hotels rather than camping.

For Lily in particular, swapping the baking tent for air conditioning was a blessed relief, even if the whole family were down to their last set of clothes, with the luggage still in the back of the towed VW camper.

Hazel Frazer and Nathalie Firth, both 25, were fanning themselves with traditional Sevillan fans by the city’s beautiful university.

The pair were determined not to let their city break be ruined by so little a matter as 40C temperatures and had ignored maternal warnings of blisters to go on holiday and hang the risks.

Story continues

“When we get back it is going to be awful weather”, said Nathalie, “so we aren’t going to let this ruin our holiday.”

‘I’ve never experienced anything like this’

Robert Crawford, a 29 and his girlfriend Rebecca Finney, 30, both from Manchester, left behind torrents of Mancunian rain and were now taking it easy.

“I’ve never experienced anything like this,” Robert said. “But it’s OK, we walk around for half an hour, sit back for a few hours and have a drink or two. It’s not the end of the world.”

We Brits may not be built for the heat, I thought as I forced down an ice-cold glass of Gazpacho soup out of the glare of the afternoon sun.

But we won’t let anything ruin our holidays.