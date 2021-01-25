Ten of London’s best public artworks to elevate your daily lockdown walk

Alex Chinneck’s Bullet from a Shooting Star on the Greenwich Peninsula (Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd)

When was the last time you stood in front of an artwork? Think of London’s many cathedrals of art – the National Gallery, the Tate, the Wallace Collection; home to hundreds of treasures created solely for the purpose of being looked upon – still shuttered and silent. And what about us? It’s been repeatedly proven that art can be of huge benefit to our wellbeing, and when could we need that more than at a time like this?

Sadly, it doesn’t look like our galleries are going to be open any time soon, but there is one way Londoners can get out there and be uplifted by art. While we would never, of course, condone breaking the law, art is all over the place in this city. So if you can, why not try shifting your daily walk, run or seven-mile cycle ride so that you can trundle past one of the capital’s hundreds of public artworks? Here are ten of the best.

Wind Sculpture, Yinka Shonibare, 2014, Howick Place, SW1

The invisible force of the wing is captured in solid formDaniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

Yinka Shonibare spent his childhood between England and Nigeria, settling in London in the 1980s. He explores race, class and the construction of cultural identity through his work, which often uses Dutch wax fabric as a symbol of what he thinks of as his own “hybrid” identity. What the West often thinks of as traditional African fabric was originally inspired by Indonesian batik, first brought to Africa by Dutch traders in the 1800s. This swathe of cloth has been caught by the wind – in invisible force seen only through its effects, here given solid form in sculpture.

A Bullet from a Shooting Star, Alex Chinneck, 2015, Greenwich Peninsula, SE10

DOIOIOIOINNNG!Daniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

DOIOIOIOIOINNNNG! Alex Chinneck’s inverted electricity pylon looks as if it’s literally just landed, launched from outer space to spear the ground in this weird but wonderful part of London. The Greenwich Peninsula was once home to the largest oil and gasworks in Europe and a steelworks, and many remaining structures hark back to this industrial heritage. The Bullet is a feat of engineering in itself but retains a playful sense of the absurd. You can see it from North Greenwich Station, the Emirates Airline cable car, the Thames Clipper, Canary Wharf, and all planes that fly to and from City Airport.

Burghers of Calais, Auguste Rodin, after 1889, Westminster, SW1

Rodin’s masterpiece is a depiction of defeat and heroic self-sacrificeDaniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

This is one of only 12 official casts of Rodin’s original 1889 sculpture, which stands outside Calais Town Hall and tells the story of the 1347 Siege of Calais, inflicted by the English during the Hundred Years War. According to a contemporary account, when the city was forced by starvation to parley for surrender, five of the city’s town leaders volunteered to walk out first, seemingly to certain execution (they were saved by the intervention of Edward II’s wife, Philippa of Hainault). The sculpture, by one of the most expressive sculptors in Europe, is a depiction of defeat but also heroic self-sacrifice for the greater good, located a stone’s throw from the seat of our government, a relationship I’ll leave you to consider for yourself.

Facade, Rachel Whiteread, 2012, Whitechapel Gallery, E1

The foliage is inspired by the original building’s Tree of Life motif - and urban weedsDaniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

When he built the Whitechapel Gallery in 1901, the architect Charles Harrison Townsend intended to decorate the front of the handsome Arts & Crafts building with a frieze embodying the idea of bringing art to the people. It never happened, but in 2012, Rachel Whiteread was commissioned to bring the empty facade to life. Her gorgeous frieze, which comprises four cast terracotta windows and a lavish scattering of huge, gilded bronze leaves and branches, is inspired by the Tree of Life motif found elsewhere on the building - and the urban weed buddleia, which can be found across the borough.

Square the Block, Richard Wilson, 2009, New Academic Building, LSE, WC2

Richard Wilson is messing with our headsDaniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

Another great addition to an existing building is this mind-boggling work from artist-slash-engineer-slash-architectural-interventionist Richard Wilson (also known for taking a slice out of a large boat and making a section of the front of a Liverpool office building rotate in place). In Square the Block, Wilson copied two unrelated sections of a building and squished them together, then scrambled part of it, making a nonsensical and totally confusing architectural mash-up. He’s messing with our heads.

Winged Figure, Barbara Hepworth, 1963, John Lewis Oxford Street, W1

It’s always worth looking up in LondonDaniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

Above the slightly tawdry street level of Oxford Street stands a noble figure. Commissioned by John Lewis from Barbara Hepworth in 1961 to decorate the side wall of the new flagship store, Winged Figure was intended to express "the idea of common ownership and common interests in a partnership of thousands of workers". It’s not entirely clear how it does that but it’s undeniably elegant and, at 5.8 metres (19 ft) tall, impressive. Fans should also seek out Hepworth’s monumental Single Form (memorial) in Battersea Park.

Fulcrum, Richard Serra, 1987, Broadgate Circle, EC2

The inside viewDaniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

There’s something stonkingly and appropriately macho about Richard Serra’s thrusting, soaring and absolutely massive assembly of Cor-Ten steel sheets at the North-Eastern edge of the City of London. And appropriately Eighties. The 82 year-old Californian artist has described the San Francisco shipyard where his father worked as a key influence on his often self-supporting sculpture, which draws attention to the weight and heft and, in a way, the man-made industrial beauty of his materials. There’s something awesome about them. Make sure to get inside the sculpture to really appreciate it.

65,000 Photographs, Idris Khan, 2019, One Blackfriars, SE1

65,000 photographs is… a lotDaniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

The British artist Idris Khan’s first public sculpture in the UK is a vertiginous black column, towering up eight metres and made up of blocks of different sizes, tapering to the base. It looks like you don’t want to get too close on a windy day. The blocks correlate to the standard sizes of photographic prints and together, equate to the height that would be reached by piling up the 65,000 photographs Khan took over the course of five years. What if your Instagram, all your cats and cocktails and new-shoes selfies, was given physical form? Would it help us to remember any better?

Henry Moores, all over the place

Knife Edge Two Piece in Parliament Square is one of loads of Henry Moores in the capitalDaniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

One of Britain’s most prolific and consistently excellent public sculptors, Henry Moore has work all over the capital. Sadly those in St Paul’s Cathedral and the nearby St Stephen in Walbrook can’t be viewed right now, but if you’re in the West End, head to the junction of New Bond Street and Bruton Street and look up to see his almost Aztec-looking screen on the facade of the Time/Life building. In South East London, Two Piece Reclining Figure No. 3 occupies a gentle mound of lawn in the centre of the Brandon Estate, while the otherwise very beautiful Three Standing Figures in Battersea Park look rather furtive now we’re not allowed to stop and chat during our daily exercise. Knife Edge Two Piece is rather lonely without the tourists in Parliament Square, so if you’re cycling past, Boris, maybe give it a squizz.

Crystal Palace dinosaurs, Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins, 1853-55, Crystal Palace Park, SE19

Sometimes to be successful, public art just has to be really funDaniel Hambury/Stella Pictures Ltd

OK so they’re looking a bit dodgy these days and, though at the time they were up to the minute with contemporary research, educationally speaking they’re now more of a hindrance than a help, for sheer weirdness and fun this collection of dinosaur sculptures (commissioned from the sculptor Benjamin Waterhouse Hawkins in the mid-19th century - the first time in the world it had been attempted to model extinct creatures full size and in three dimensions from fossil remains) is one of the best public art projects in London. Kids and adults alike love them and there’s nothing quite like them anywhere else, which makes for a successful piece of public art in my book. It doesn’t always have to be clever, sometimes it just has to be really fun.