Ten killed, three wounded in mass shooting at grocery store in Buffalo, N.Y

·1 min read

(Reuters) - An 18-year-old gunman shot 10 people to death and wounded three others at a grocery story in Buffalo, New York, before he surrendered to police in what authorities said would be investigated as a hate crime and an act of "racially motivated violent extremism."

Authorities said the white suspect, who was armed with an assault-style rifle and appeared to have acted alone, came to Buffalo from a New York county "hours away" to target the store in a predominantly Black community. Eleven of the 13 people struck by gunfire were Black, and two were white, officials said.

(Reporting by Steve Gorman in Los Angeles, Pete Schroeder and Moira Wharburton in Washington; Editing by Daniel Wallis)

