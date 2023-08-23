Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ of jet that crashed in Russia killing 10 on board - reports

(AP)

Wagner leader Yevgeny Prigozhin was on the passenger list of a flight that has crashed in Russia killing all 10 people on board, according to reports.

Seven passengers and three crew were on board the private Embraer aircraft, which was en route from Moscow to St Petersburg, Russia’s TASS news agency reported.

The jet is said to have crashed in the Tver region, north of Moscow.

Russia's civilian aviation regulator, Rosaviatsia, said Prigozhin was on the passenger list, according to TASS. However, it was not immediately clear if he had boarded the flight.

Mr Prigozhin, whose private military force fought alongside Russia's regular army in Ukraine, mounted a short-lived armed mutiny against Russia's military leadership in late June.

The Kremlin said he would be exiled to Belarus, and his fighters would either retire, follow him there, or join the Russian military.

An image reported to show smoke from the crash in the Tver region (via REUTERS)

Flight tracking data reviewed by The Associated Press shows a private jet registered to Wagner that Prigozhin had used previously took off from Moscow on Wednesday evening and its transponder signal disappeared minutes later.

Wagner-linked Telegram channel Grey Zone said local residents heard two bangs before the crash and saw two vapour trails.

Tass news agency said the plane caught fire on hitting the ground, adding that four bodies had already been found.

The aircraft had been in the air for less than half an hour, it said.

This is a breaking news story and is being updated.