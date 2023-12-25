Ten Hag urges Manchester United to ‘step up’ as Ineos deal raises pressure

Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Erik ten Hag urged his senior players to step up when Manchester United host Aston Villa and look to end a run of four games without a goal. The problems for United mounted when they slipped eight points off the top four and dropped to eighth after losing 2-0 at West Ham on Saturday, and Ten Hag’s future is in the spotlight after Sir Jim Ratcliffe completed a deal to buy 25% of the club on Christmas Eve.

While United have been in flux there has been no structure to sack the manager and Ratcliffe will decide whether to keep faith with the Dutchman after a miserable first half of the season. United are out of Europe after finishing bottom of their Champions League group. Sir Dave Brailsford, the sporting director at Ratcliffe’s company Ineos, will hold discussions with key United personnel before making decisions, including about Ten Hag.

Ratcliffe said after completing his deal that the aim was “to see Manchester United back where we belong, at the very top of English, European and world football”.

United lacked creativity at the London Stadium and it summed up their issues in the final third when Rasmus Højlund was substituted in the 57th minute. The 20‑year‑old striker has not scored in the league since his £72m move from Atalanta last summer.

Ten Hag stood by Højlund after West Ham handed United their 13th defeat this season. The manager has not been afraid to turn to youth. Defensive injuries prompted him to hand a debut to Willy Kambwala, a 19-year-old centre-back, against West Ham. But inexperience can be an issue. Kobbie Mainoo, the 18‑year‑old midfielder, was at fault for West Ham’s second goal.

It means Ten Hag needs decisiveness from more seasoned players when high-flying Villa visit Old Trafford on Boxing Day. “In every game, they have to step up,” he said. “I said the word two or three times now: the players have to take responsibility. I have to take responsibility and the players have to take responsibility.

“But everyone. Maybe in moments you expect from the seniors even more with young players around. But if you are good enough, you are also old enough. We have to do it together. It doesn’t matter what age it is. We have to put a team [out] who has to win the game.

“I am not disappointed by the attitude. But of course we know what the standard is at Manchester United and we have to win as a team. So I take the word responsibility. We have to take that as a team and every individual has to contribute 100% in that responsibility we have.”

United hope that Raphaël Varane will ease their selection problems in defence by returning from illness. Ten Hag said Anthony Martial was likely to be unavailable. He could not say whether the striker would be sold in January.