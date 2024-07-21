Ten Hag praises Manchester United’s ‘proactive’ transfers

Erik ten Hag has praised the Manchester United board for being proactive early in the transfer window.

United have completed the signings of Joshua Zirkzee and Leny Yoro across the first month of the transfer window, with the latter making his debut in the 2-0 pre-season win over Rangers on Saturday.

Negotiations are ongoing for Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Manuel Ugarte, while the Red Devils have also discussed deals for Matthijs de Ligt and Jarrad Branthwaite with Bayern Munich and Everton respectively.

The front-footed approach to the transfer window comes after a reshuffle in the club’s board this summer, with Dan Ashworth appointed as sporting director from Newcastle, Omar Berrarda joining as chief executive from Manchester City, and Southampton’s Jason Wilcox drafted in as technical director.

Ten Hag has praised the work of the new-look board and said the club’s early business is beneficial as he prepares his squad for the opening weekend of the Premier League campaign.

“It is very good that we are also there on the front foot, we are very proactive so [the] leadership is doing a great job in this moment and that’s, I think, how we want to act as United,” Ten Hag told the club’s official website after the friendly win over Rangers.

“We are highly ambitious and you have to be on the front foot and be ready for the season. The earlier you get your players in then you can work on your team.”

