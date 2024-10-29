Was Ten Hag 'overwhelmed'?

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton does not believe that Erik ten Hag was "overwhelmed" by the Manchester United job but "there has been a massive regression" since their first season under the Dutchman.

"I don't think it has overwhelmed him," Sutton told the BBC Radio 5 Live Monday Night Club. "But I think some of his post-match press conferences were delusional towards the end as he was seeing a totally different game to what everyone else was.

"He did well first season and we all have sympathy for the mess he took over. It was toxic when he went in and I'm not sure it is much better now.

"He had the problems with Ronaldo, was undermined by Jadon Sancho and had issues with Marcus Rashford. So he has had a lot to contend with.

"But is all comes down to supporters seeing progress on the pitch. There was in the first season but there has been a massive regression and the fact that he has spent a massive amount of money comes into the equation."

Listen to the Monday Night Club on BBC Sounds