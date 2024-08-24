Ten Hag laments 'soft' goals

[Getty Images]

Erik ten Hag admitted 'soft' goals were the major factor behind Manchester United's defeat at Brighton.

A decent performance at Amex Stadium yielded zero reward, after Joao Pedro's 95th-minute header gave the home side victory.

But Erik ten Hag didn't have to look far to see where it went wrong for United.

"Both goals are very soft and, as a team, we should have done better. That is for sure," said the United boss.

"For the winner, we didn’t stop the cross. There were three right-footed players and we didn't send the attacker wide. Instead, we allowed the cross. We have to talk about that."

United's failure to subdue Simon Adringa in that crucial last phase of the game compounded the frustration felt at Alejandro Garnacho's second half effort being ruled out, because the Argentine's shot struck Joshua Zirkzee - who was offside - as it was about to cross the line.

"It is very disappointing," said Ten Hag. "It also happened in the Community Shield when we conceded just before time.

"We should be more clinical, read the game and take the point. We were close to winning this game, but definitely we shouldn't lose it."