'Ten Hag has had all of his excuses taken away'

Former Premier League goalkeeer Paul Robinson says Manchester United's defeat to West Ham "is damning" for Erik ten Hag and "unacceptable" given the price tag of his squad.

"A team like Manchester United can not be 14th in the Premier League," Robinson said on the BBC Radio 5 Live Football Daily podcast. "We know it is still early on in the season but they have only won three games.

"Ten Hag seems very resilient and robust from any outside criticism. He speaks of this process and he is going to do it his way, but it is unacceptable for a team that have spent over £600m to be in this position.

"His contract has been extended and he has been given the players that he wants, so he has had all of his excuses taken away from him. He has been backed but it is the results and performances that will now decide his future.

"The defeat is damning."

