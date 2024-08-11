Ten Hag favourite braced for 2025 approach from Real Madrid as United sweat over his long-term future

Manchester United are braced for battle when it comes to keeping hold of one of Erik ten Hag’s most trusted lieutenants this time next year.

Now a concrete starter on the right-hand side of the backline, Diogo Dalot’s spirited performances over the past two seasons have caught the eye of giants Real Madrid, according to GiveMeSport.

Indeed, the 15-time European champions have added Dalot to their shortlist for the 2025 summer transfer window, viewing him as a candidate to become Dani Carvajal’s long-term successor at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Deemed the ‘best young full-back in Europe’ by Jose Mourinho at the time of his arrival in 2018, the Portugal star will have spent seven seasons as a Red – albeit one as an AC Milan loanee in 2020/2021 – when Madrid potentially ignite their pursuit. Therefore, he may opt to pull the curtain on his Old Trafford career, especially given the calibre of his prospective suitor.

United tied down Dalot to a long-term deal

One factor that does swing in United’s favour is that Dalot penned a five-year contract extension last May, keeping him tied to the club until June 2028, with the option of an additional year. Unless he actively decides to push for a transfer, the ball is in INEOS’ court when it comes to sanctioning his exit.

The 24-year-old will soon bid farewell to counterpart Aaron Wan-Bissaka ahead of his imminent move to West Ham United, after which Noussair Mazraoui is expected to complete his move to bolster the right-back position. It remains to be seen how Ten Hag will utilise the pair throughout the course of the term.

