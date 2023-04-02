Ten Hag confident of Man Utd bouncing back despite Newcastle 'wanting to win more'

Erik ten Hag believed Newcastle United "wanted to win more" than Manchester United on Sunday.

The Red Devils slipped to a second defeat in their last three Premier League games as they suffered a 2-0 loss, with second-half goals from Joe Willock and Callum Wilson at St James' Park claiming revenge for the Magpies' EFL Cup final loss to United.

United dropped to fourth in the Premier League as a result, behind Newcastle on goal difference and just one point ahead of Tottenham.

Speaking after the game, Ten Hag acknowledged his side deserved to lose, suggesting it was attitude that made the difference.

"I hate to say it but they were better today," he told Sky Sports. "Especially [their] determination, passion and desire. They wanted to win more this week, so they won.

"I think we had our opportunities, but then you have to go for goal with the determination that they did. By far, it was not good enough. We allowed them too many chances.

"You have to be hungry. You have to give everything, every game. I think our attacking game was not good enough. I don't want to focus on one person.

"It has nothing to do with one person. It was about team performance. We didn't break them. It wasn't good enough."

However, the Dutch coach was adamant United are not at risk of falling down a slippery slope, pointing to their response following a 7-0 drubbing against Liverpool as proof of their resilience.

"This is normal," he added. "In a season, you have setbacks and you have to deal with them so many times.

"After Liverpool, we came back. I don't have the concern. I believe in my team, [and] I believe they will bounce back."

