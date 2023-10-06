Is Ten Entertainment Group plc's (LON:TEG) Latest Stock Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Most readers would already be aware that Ten Entertainment Group's (LON:TEG) stock increased significantly by 5.2% over the past month. Since the market usually pay for a company’s long-term fundamentals, we decided to study the company’s key performance indicators to see if they could be influencing the market. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Ten Entertainment Group's ROE today.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Ten Entertainment Group is:

31% = UK£21m ÷ UK£67m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2023).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every £1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of £0.31.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Ten Entertainment Group's Earnings Growth And 31% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Ten Entertainment Group has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 7.7% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. Under the circumstances, Ten Entertainment Group's considerable five year net income growth of 23% was to be expected.

Given that the industry shrunk its earnings at a rate of 4.3% over the last few years, the net income growth of the company is quite impressive.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is TEG fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Ten Entertainment Group Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Ten Entertainment Group has a really low three-year median payout ratio of 15%, meaning that it has the remaining 85% left over to reinvest into its business. This suggests that the management is reinvesting most of the profits to grow the business as evidenced by the growth seen by the company.

Besides, Ten Entertainment Group has been paying dividends over a period of six years. This shows that the company is committed to sharing profits with its shareholders. Our latest analyst data shows that the future payout ratio of the company is expected to rise to 40% over the next three years.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Ten Entertainment Group's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

