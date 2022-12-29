Eleven dead in huge casino inferno at Thailand - Cambodia border

(ES Composte)

At least 11 people have died in an enormous fire that broke out in a casino in Thailand.

Horrific video footage of the blaze shows desperate survivors huddled together on a windowsill of the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet as they look to escape the flames.

Other disturbing footage appears to show figures jumping from high windows away from the blaze that broke out late Wednesday at 11.30 pm local time, Cambodian police said.

Firefighters attempted to pluck people cowering on window ledges using a cherry picker.

Thirty people were injured in the fire, local police said in a statement.

In a video posted by Cambodia’s firefighting agency, onlookers could be heard shouting pleas to rescue people trapped on the roof of the hotel complex, which is more than a dozen storeys tall at its highest point.

The video showed at least one man falling as the flames reached the roof.

“Oh, please help rescue them. Pump water, pump water,” shouted the onlookers

In this photo provided by Cambodia's Fresh News, victims of a fire receive water from police officers (AP)

Local media reported that foreign nationals were inside the casino at the time of the fire with around 400 workers on site when the flames took hold.

Thai PBS reported that 50 Thais, both staff and customers, were trapped inside the complex.

Banteay Meanchey province governor Um Reatry told Cambodia’s Fresh News website that 11 people had died.

A volunteer with Thai rescue group the Ruamkatanyu Foundation said the blaze started on the first floor but spread quickly along the carpets, leaping up through the multi-storey building.

A fire rips through the building (AFP via Getty Images)

Casinos are popular in the border areas as gambling is largely illegal in Thailand.

In August, a fire broke out at a Thai nightclub killing 26 people and injuring scores more.

And in September, a blaze broke out in southern Vietnam, killing 32 people in a karaoke bar.