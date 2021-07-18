Ten dead after heavy rains trigger landslides in Mumbai's Chembur, Vikhroli; several feared trapped

Ten people were killed and several others feared trapped in the waterlogged areas of Chembur and Vikhroli after heavy rains pounded Mumbai on Sunday.

A team of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has reached the Bharat Nagar area in Chembur, where a wall collapsed on shanties. A rescue operation is underway.

NDRF has recovered one body, while six were pulled out by local civic workers and fire brigade personnel. Six to eight people are still feared to be trapped.

In a separate incident, three hutment dwellers were killed as five shanties collapsed after a landslide occurred in suburban Vikhroli, news agency PTI reported, quoting a civic official. Two persons, who were injured in the incident which took place at 2.30 am, were sent to a nearby hospital, the official said.

