Ten big moments from the Hydro's first 10 years

The hydro was lit up with the rest of the campus for the MTV EMAs

It glows like a flying saucer on the Clydeside, and it has definitely hosted some out-of-this-world performances.

The Ovo Hydro, as it is now named, has become a lynchpin in Scotland's events scene since it opened its doors 10 years ago.

In a decade, the Glasgow landmark has played host to some of the country's biggest music, sporting and even political events.

As the anniversary of its first show - Sir Rod Stewart on 30 September 2013 - approaches, we look back at the well-loved venue's biggest moments.

Day one - Sir Rod Stewart

Sir Rod Stewart, the first-ever artist to perform in the venue on 30 September 2013, who has since become an OVO Hydro regular performing in 2016, 2019, and 2022

It is now one of the top five busiest arenas in the world and was recently named no.1 in the Billboard chart of worldwide top grossing venues of its size, but no one knew if the Hydro was going to be a success.

Scottish Event Campus chief executive Peter Duthie told BBC Scotland's The Edit: "The lead-up to that first show was excitement and fear. A lot of work had gone in to making sure the building worked.

"The first night went off really well which was just as well because we had eight shows in a row."

Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games

Gold medalist Daniel Keatings of Scotland poses with silver medalist Max Whitlock (L) of England and bronze medalist Louis Smith of England during the medal ceremony for the Men's Pommel Horse Final at SSE Hydro during day eight of the Glasgow 2014 Commonwealth Games on July 31, 2014 in Glasgow, Scotland.

For a lot of people the 2014 Commonwealth Games was their first visit to the Hydro.

The venue hosted the Netball finals and a young Max Whitlock took a silver in the pommel horse before going on to become a multiple Olympic champion.

The venue went on to host the 2015 World Gymnastics Championships and saw "the goat" Simone Biles compete in Glasgow.

Still Game - and going live

BBC comedy show Still Game made a comeback in 2014.

Jack and Victor and the rest of the cast were supposed to do four live shows to say farewell to the TV series. But due to high demand, it was extended and ended up as 21 shows making £6m in ticket sales and playing to 210,000 fans.

Greg Hemphill told BBC Scotland: "Backstage it felt like any other theatre, but when you go through the door it felt like the Roman Coliseum - there were people looking back at you from as far as the eye can see.

"None of us had played at a bigger venue but we absolutely loved it we felt like rock stars."

MTV Europe Music Awards 2014

Ed Sheeran performed at the MTV EMAs in 2014

Nicki Minaj hosted and there were performances from Ariana Grande, U2 and Ed Sheeran.

The whole SEC area was lit up and guitarist Slash joined by Biffy Clyro and Myles Kennedy to pay tribute to Black Sabbath frontman Ozzy Osbourne who was recognised on the night with a special award.

The big events kept coming that year.

After the Commonwealth Games, the venue hosted the largest televised debate seen in Scotland's history ahead of the historic independence referendum.

Scotland Decides: The Big, Big Debate was held on the evening of Thursday 11 September 2014. Every secondary school in Scotland was invited to take part, with 7,500 first time voters taking part in a BBC One programme.

Sir Chris Hoy honoured

Sir Chris Hoy wins a lifetime achievement award at the Sports Personality of the Year event in 2014

Lewis Hamilton was crowned BBC Sports Personality of the Year 2014 when the showpiece event came to Glasgow.

But the biggest cheer of the night came for cyclist and record-breaking Olympian Sir Chris Hoy who was presented with a lifetime achievement award.

COP26 - When the world came to Glasgow

The hydro was lit up green as world leaders descended upon COP26

The Hydro was the centre of the 26th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) in October and November 2021.

Heads of state, climate experts, campaigners and royalty descended on the venue which was also the backdrop for numerous protests.

Activists from Ocean Rebellion participate in a protest outside SSE Hydro on 29 October 2021

Back in the planning stages, the brief to architects Foster and Partners was to give the Scottish Events Campus "the Albert Hall meets the Coliseum."

And they delivered a venue performers love, with every seat facing the stage and the legendary Glasgow crowd.

King of the Hydro - Kevin Bridges

The artist who has faced that crowd the most was this year named a "platinum artist" for playing the most gigs at the Hydro.

Kevin Bridges' 16-night sell-out shows for his "Overdue Catch Up" tour brought the comedy legend's total performances over the years to 63.

On the venue's tin anniversary, he is one of ten artists immortalised on a tin canvas.

When the music stopped

Thousands of vaccinations were administered each day at the Hydro

The music stopped in March 2020 as the coronavirus pandemic took hold. The Hydro played a new tune - as a mass vaccination centre.

Thousands of Covid jabs were administered on the arena floor where gigs would not resume until late 2021.

Eurovision - The Hydro missed out but it still played a part

Some confused geography saw the Hydro transplanted to the end of Edinburgh's George IV Bridge in the story of Fire Saga

The Hydro just missed out on what might have been one of its finest hours as it got to the last two in the bid to host Eurovision 2023.

Just a year before, the Hydro starred as the venue in the Netflix film Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.

When 2022 winners Ukraine were unable to host the contest, the UK stepped in and almost made film fiction a reality.

This was sadly as close as Glasgow got to making contest history, as the gig went to Liverpool.