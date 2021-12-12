Ten of the best hand creams

Photograph: Panuwat Nutasarin/Getty Images

The skin on our hands is quite fragile and constant washing and exposure to the elements really puts it through its paces – which is why we are all battling stressed, cracked, dry hands. Regular use of a decent hand cream will rectify this. Some body lotions and creams double up as great hand creams, but these are few and far between. They’re also cumbersome. You need something that travels easily because, in this case certainly, size matters. So what else makes a good hand cream? It should have longevity; you shouldn’t have to apply 10 times a day. It should absorb into your skin as opposed to languishing lazily on the surface. It should be intensely moisturising, but not greasy – if, post-application, your fingers stick to everything, that is a fail. The range here ticks all these boxes and more. If you are looking for something heavy duty and pragmatic for very dry and/or sensitive skin, Eucerin, Aveeno and Kiehl’s are great and widely available, as is the shea butter-infused L’Occitane classic. Fan of Glossier’s You fragrance? Think of its fast-absorbing hand cream as its lightly scented cousin. Margaret Dabbs and Kat Burki are excellent for mature skins. For some fancy stocking-filler material, look no further than Byredo, Chanel and Aesop. Whatever the case, just get some hand cream; it’ll stop your hands ageing quicker than the rest of you.

1. Eucerin Urea Repair Plus Hand Cream, £6.75, boots.com

2. Glossier Hand Cream £16, glossier.com

3. Byredo Tulipmania Hand Cream £30, byredo.com

4. Margaret Dabbs Pure Repairing Hand Cream £16, margaretdabbs.co.uk

5. Aveeno Daily Moisturising Hand Cream £3.99, boots.com

6. L’Occitane Shea Butter Hand Cream £21.50, loccitane.com

7. Kiehl’s Ultimate Strength Hand Salve £22, kiehls.com

8. Chanel La Crème Main £46, chanel.com

9. Aesop Reverence Aromatique Hand Balm £21, aesop.com

10. Kat Burki Hand Therapy £45, feelunique.com

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto