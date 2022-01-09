Ten of the best eye creams

Photograph: Adam Drobiec/Getty Images

For a bright-eyed look, here are products that really do work





Many years ago, I met a respected industry insider who knows all there is to know about beauty formulations. We were discussing skin products. Then I asked, “What about eye creams?” She looked straight at me and said, “Eye creams are a complete waste of money.” Up to that point I’d begun to suspect eye creams had a touch of the emperor’s new clothes about them. Hearing her validate my secret thoughts felt like a win. Fast forward to 2022 and here I am recommending eye creams. So what’s changed? Well, we (consumers) have become more discerning and brands realise they can no longer pull the wool over our eyes with overpriced creams that do nothing beyond the realms of a basic moisturiser. Today’s formulations are clever, boundary-pushing stuff. Many include hardworking active ingredients, such as retinol (Sunday Riley, Glow Recipe, Allies of Skin). Many have collagen-boosting properties to plump skin (Shani Darden, Dr Sturm, Clinique). And they go above and beyond to deliver intense hydration and brightening (Rose Inc, Dior, Augustinus Bader, Skinceuticals). So if you are looking to smooth, brighten and rehydrate, these have great stats to back their efficacy. Still, the only thing that gets rid of hereditary dark circles is an excellent concealer.

1. Augustinus Bader The Eye Cream £165, spacenk.com

2. Shani Darden Intensive Eye Renewal Cream £62, net-a-porter.com

3. Allies of Skin Peptides & Omega Firming Eye cream £72, cultbeauty.co.uk

4. Rose Inc Eye Revival Brightening Eye Cream £42, roseinc.com

5. Dr Barbara Sturm Eye Cream from £40, drsturm.com

6. Skinceuticals HA Intensifier £90, lookfantastic.com

7. Clinique Smart Clinical Repair Cream £45, clinique.co.uk

8. Dior Prestige Le Micro Rose Eye Serum £154, dior.com

9. Glow Recipe Avocado Melt Retinol Eye Sleeping Mask £41, cultbeauty.co.uk

10. Sunday Riley 5 Stars Retinoid + Niacinamide Eye Serum £60, johnlewis.com

