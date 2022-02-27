Ten of the best colourful lipsticks

Funmi Fetto
·2 min read
<span>Photograph: Stephen Smith/Getty Images</span>
Photograph: Stephen Smith/Getty Images

Special and decadent, luxe lipsticks are something to smile about

Over the past couple of years, makeup – or, in industry parlance, “colour cosmetics” – took a hit. No one was in the mood to play around with makeup. There was nowhere to go, no one to see (Zoom doesn’t count) and so what was the point of a full maquillage? It seemed like an utter waste of energy. And it’s taken us a while to move beyond our colour hiatus. Which is why you’ll still find that even the usually most up-to-date and experimental makeup bags are in dire need of an MOT. So, as we inch towards a new normal and the optimism of spring, never has there been more of a yearning (or need) to return to colour. That said, it would be disingenuous of me to claim everyone is now hankering after sunny yellow eyeshadow or that extreme Julia Fox-esque liner (Google it). The desire, however, for luxe lip colours, especially encouraged by the fact that our lips are no longer hidden behind masks, has made a welcome resurgence. The products on this page were chosen for their unwavering dedication to glorious formulations and great pigment, but also for their delicious, joy-inducing packaging. Because, rightly or wrongly, aesthetics count. These lipsticks understand the importance of colour that glides seamlessly across your lips, but they also understand the uplift that comes from using a lipstick encased in something that feels decadent, special and celebratory. And, just as well, because this renewed love for colour is absolutely a cause for celebration.

1. Dolce & Gabbana Beauty Sheer Lips £33, harrods.com
2. Dior New Look Rouge Dior Lipstick £39.50, dior.com
3. Jimmy Choo Seduction Lipstick £60, harrods.com
4. Gucci Baume à Lèvres Lip Balm in No More Orchids £35, johnlewis.com
5. Tom Ford Extreme Badass Lip Colour £44, selfridges.com
6. Kilian Le Rouge Parfum in Smoked Rouge £45, bykilian.co.uk
7. Hermès Rouge Hermès Lipstick £62, hermes.com
8. Sisley Phyto Rouge Shine Lipstick £39, libertylondon.com
9. Guerlain Rouge G Lipstick £27, guerlain.com
10. Byredo Lipstick in China Plum £37, byredo.com

Follow Funmi on Twitter @FunmiFetto

