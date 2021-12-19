Ten of the best bath oils

Photograph: Serge Krouglikoff/Getty Images

We all know that a long, hot steep in the bath is little to do with getting clean and a lot to do with relaxing. So make it a real treat with one of these great oils



Early adopters of bathing rituals are amazed when I tell them that, once upon a time, I just didn’t understand baths. My thinking was, what on earth is attractive about soaking and getting wrinkly in a tub of water that is essentially a pool of your own dirt? Now, of course, I realise that the true purpose of a bath isn’t really about getting clean. It’s bigger than that. It’s akin to making a cup of tea. It’s about taking a moment. It’s about comfort. It’s about solving life’s ills. It’s rarely ever about the tea – or bath – in and of itself. The ritual of bathing helps calm the mind, ease tension and clear the debris of the day away, and a good scented bath oil heightens the experience. Whatever oil you choose – lavender, for instance, is wonderfully relaxing and aids sleep, rose is uplifting, eucalyptus soothes aches and pains – you can rely on them doing magical things to your mood and joints. They are also a shortcut to hydrated skin – so much so, you could potentially sidestep another layer of moisturiser post bath. If you are pregnant, particularly in the first trimester, a word of advice: not all essential oils – a key component in bath oils – will be suitable, so check with your doctor first. For everyone else, remember: bath oils are not the same as any old oil, they have been formulated specifically for use in the bath. So don’t expect a splash of olive oil to have the same effect.

1. Diptyque Precious Oils for Body and Bath £46, net-a-porter.com

2. REN Moroccan Rose Otto Bath Oil £32, renskincare.com

3. Ortigia Bath Oil £45, libertylondon.com

4. Jo Malone Pomegranate Noir Bath Oil £48, jomalone.co.uk

5. Aromatherapy Associates Bath and Shower Oil £49, aromatherapyassociates.com

6. Olverum Bath Oil £36.50, spacenk.com

7. Neal’s Yard Geranium and Orange Bath Oil £15, nealsyardremedies.com

8. Verden Bath Oil £85, votary.co.uk

9. Susanne Kaufmann Oil Bath for The Senses £50, libertylondon.com

10. Bamford Bath Oil £48, bamford.com

