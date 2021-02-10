The 10 areas of the UK with the highest COVID infection rates

These are the UK’s 10 coronavirus hotspots, according to new government figures.

Downing Street’s latest rolling case rate figures, for the seven days up to 5 February – the latest date for which accurate data is available – show the number of COVID-19 infections per 100,000 people.

The top 10 areas are:

Rutland 518.4 Walsall 432.6 Corby 432 Sandwell 409.2 St. Helens 364.9 Middlesbrough 356.8 Knowsley 356.6 Mansfield 346.7 Hounslow 334.8 Slough 329

It has been reported that an outbreak at HMP Stocken in Rutland is behind the county’s spike in infections.

Meanwhile, this interactive map shows how many new COVID cases per 100,000 people there were in your area.

On Wednesday, the government said there had been a further 13,013 lab-confirmed cases in the UK, with 1,001 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Meanwhile, it has been confirmed one in four adults in England have received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine.

Boris Johnson said that although more than 13 million people had received a jab in the UK, that meant two million more in the top four priority groups – covering the over-70s, health and care staff and the clinically extremely vulnerable – had not been vaccinated.

Johnson particularly urged care home staff to come forward to receive their vaccine before the target date of 15 February.

At a Downing Street press conference, he said: “With less than a week to go until the target date of Monday the 15th, there’s no doubt we’ve made great strides, with just over 13 million people now vaccinated in our United Kingdom, including one in four adults in England, over 90% of everyone over 75 and over 90% of eligible residents of care homes for the elderly.

“But that still leaves nearly two million people, a population roughly twice the size of Birmingham, that we still hope to reach.

“Now is the moment to do it.”

Once the top four groups are vaccinated, the government hopes that all over-50s and younger people with medical conditions will be vaccinated by the end of April.

